Commodores' Commits Shine Under Playoff Lights
For some states, high school football has already concluded this year, but in others, the playoffs are still very much alive, and three current Commodores' commits are competing to help their teams secure the ultimate goal of a state title win.
This past week, those three prospects put together truly eye popping performances as they helped lead their teams to playoff victories. Take a look at which Vanderbilt commits made the list this week.
CB Collin Flanigan - 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford High School (Oxford, Mississippi)
Oxford (11-1) 37, Horn Lake (8-4) 27
Flanigan helped Oxford secure a second round playoff victory over Horn Lake High School this past week, splitting time on both sides of the ball. The 4-Star cornerback prospect hauled in an impressive 46 yard touchdown pass to break a third quarter tie, and also compiled eight tackles, one of which went for a loss, and two pass deflections.
Throughout this season, Flanigan has two touchdown receptions, and has also been utilized as a return specialist on both punts and kicks. Where he truly shines though, is on the defensive end where he's logged 65 tackles, 2.0 TFL's, four pass deflections, four interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Oxford will take on 12-1 Tupelo on November 28 for a chance to play in the state championship game.
RB Evan Hampton, 6-foot, 208 lbs. - Owensboro High School (Owensboro, Kentucky)
Owensboro (11-2) 41, Fairdale (8-5) 7
Hampton continued his dominant streak of playoff performances this week with possibly his best game yet. The 4-Star running back finished a 41-7 win over Fairdale High School with an incredible 326 yards and five touchdowns on 19 carries.
With last week's win, Owensboro is onto the state semifinals where they will face off against 12-1 Woodford County on November 28.
ATH Daniel Vollmer - 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - St. Xavier High School (Cincinnati, Ohio)
St. Xavier (10-2) 42, Elder (12-1) 34
Vollmer continued to prove why he was a can't miss prospect for the Commodores' staff this past week with yet another electrifying performance on the biggest stage of the season. The impressive athlete not only helped lead his team to a 42-34 win over rival Elder High School, but he finished the game with over 100 all purpose yards and pair of touchdowns on the ground.
Vollmer also helped his team from the defensive end, adding three tackles, one of which went for a loss, and a sack.
The 3-Star prospect and St. Xavier will take on 11-2 Middletown High School on November 28 for a chance to advance to the state title game.