Vanderbilt Flips 4-Star RB From Louisville
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff added another member to the Commodores' 2026 recruiting class on Monday, flipping a talented running back prospect from Louisville where he'd been committed since March.
Evan Hampton, a 4-Star back from Owensboro, Kentucky, took to social media on Monday evening make his announcement.
He wrote in his post, "My family, friends, teammates and coaches have provided unwavering support throughout this process of fortifying my future...Making such a monumental decision has felt heavy at times, but ultimately, I allowed the Lord to guide me as I began to realize I was feeling pulled in a different direction."
The post continued, "I am excited and grateful to formally announce my commitment to Vanderbilt Football. Immediately after visiting I felt a sense of community, and recognized this university's commitment to excellence."
Standing at 6-foot, 208 lbs., Hampton is ranked as the No. 22 running back in the nation and the No. 1 player in Kentucky, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. He rushed for over 1,300 yards as a junior in 2024 for Owensboro High School, finishing the season with 17 touchdowns as well.
Hampton has also been utilized as a receiver out of the backfield as well throughout his varsity career and has over 500 receiving yards with seven more touchdowns.
With now 17 prospects in the 2026 class for Lea and the Commodores staff, Vanderbilt looks to be in a good spot to finish strong and potentially secure one of the better classes in recent program history.
1016 Football Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- WR Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Committed 06/17/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)
- OT Tripp Skewes, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Englewood, Colorado (Committed 07/01/2025)
- OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-6, 320 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- RB Evan Hampton, 6-foot, 208 lbs. - Owensboro, Kentucky (Committed 07/15/2025)