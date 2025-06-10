Vanderbilt Adds 3-Star CB Collin Flanigan to 2026 Class
While the Commodores may have gotten off to a bit of a slower start on the recruiting trail, the month of June has gotten off to an extremely hot start for Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff. That trend continued on Monday as 3-Star cornerback Collin Flanigan announced his commitment to the Commodores.
He becomes the 12th commitment in the 2026 recruiting class, and the fifth on the defensive side of the ball. He chose Vanderbilt over the likes of Colorado State, Tulane, Louisiana-Monroe and more.
The Oxford, Mississippi native spoke with Vanderbilt Commodores on SI after his recent June 6 trip to Nashville, opening up on his relationship with the staff and what he learned while on the visit. He said, "Me and the coaching staff have built a great relationship. I talk with someone from [Vanderbilt] almost everyday."
When asked what his main takeaways from his official visit where, he had just one thing to say. Flanigan promptly responded to the question, "Everybody on the staff is trying to win."
The 6-foot-2, 170 lb. defender is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 117 player at his position in the nation and the No. 42 player in the state of Mississippi.
As a junior in 2024 for Oxford High School, Flanigan served as both a defensive back and punt and kick returner. He finished the year with over 200 combined return yards to go along with 35 tackles, two interceptions and 11 pass deflections.
With now 12 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, Lea and the Commodores staff are closing in on what could be the best class since James Franklin helped Vanderbilt secure the 26th ranked class in 2013.
Upcoming Official Visitors
June 12-15
- 3-Star CB Kasmir Hicks - Committed to Indiana on 04/25/2025
- 3-Star QB Michael Mitchell, Jr. - Committed to Vanderbilt on 09/21/2024
- 3-Star S Tony Forney
- 4-Star WR Joel Wyatt
- 3-Star S Bradley Brown
- 3-Star WR Kentrell Davis
- 3-Star TE Tilden Riley
- 3-Star OT Tripp Skewes
- 3-Star TE Kevin Sullivan
June 20th
- 3-Star EDGE Garrett Witherington
Check out the Vanderbilt football official visitor tracker for the full list of summertime visitors.
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- CB Caden Harris, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Brownsville, Florida (Committed 04/29/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- WR Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)