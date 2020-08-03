CommodoreCountry
Gabe Dorsey Commits To Vanderbilt Basketball

Greg Arias

Vanderbilt's men's basketball team received their second verbal commitment for the class of 2021 with the announcement that Gabe Dorsey has committed to the Commodores. The announcement came via a commitment blog with SI All-American. 

Dorsey, a four-star small forward from The Hill School in Pottstown, Pa. becomes the highest-rated member of the Commodores class, joining three-star point guard Peyton Daniels, who committed in June. 

At 6'6" 200-pounds, Dorsey is an accomplished defender and outside shooter, which is something head coach Jerry Stackhouse and his team need in this class. 

In July, Dorsey trimmed his list of prospective schools to eight, including Penn State, Wake Forest, Xavier, Harvard, Providence, Virginia Tech, Miami and Vanderbilt.

All made him a priority, and according to 247, he was one of the top three most sought after players on the Commodores board. 

Currently ranked as the No. 136 prospect in the 247Sports Composite Ranking, Dorsey had multiple offers, and in the end, it was not only about basketball but also academics, and Stackhouse, that sold him on the Commodores. 

Brian Snow, of 247Sports wrote this of Dorsey. 

"Because of his ability as a potential three and D player, not to mention his high character and elite ability in the classroom, Dorsey is considered one of the safer wings to be a college contributor in the class that is currently available. Beyond that, Dorsey has shown that he understands his strengths and weaknesses, and has continued to work on his athleticism along with his ability to score off the dribble."

Dorsey shows well in the limited film available and has excellent range as an outside shooter to stretch defenses on the perimeter. 

His commitment is another building block for Stackhouse and the future of his program as he works to move the Commodores out of the basement of the SEC. 

