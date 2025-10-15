Vanderbilt Extends Offer to Duke EDGE Commit
In just the last week, Vanderbilt has flipped two prospects on the 2026 recruiting trail, and could potentially be closing in on a third.
The Commodores extended an offer on October 15 to Dane Bathurst, a 3-Star edge rusher who has been committed to Duke since February of this year. He said in his announcement post, "After a great conversation with [coach Larry Black, Jr.], I am grateful to receive an offer from [Vanderbilt football]."
Standing at 6-foot-4, 235 lbs., Bathurst is a physically impressive prospect with excellent traits for either a defensive lineman, or pure pass rusher. This season, as a senior for Carmel High School in Indiana, he's compiled 58 tackles, 11.0 TFL's and six sacks. He's also racked up a whopping six pass deflections from his spot along the defensive front.
He is currently ranked as the No. 80 edge rusher in the nation, and the No. 11 player in the state of Indiana, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. The Indiana native also holds offers from the likes of Appalachian State, Boston College, Louisville, Syracuse and several more.
The Commodores recently lost a commitment from a fellow edge rusher in the 2026 class, 3-Star Joey Quinn, so extending an offer to another player at the position makes sense for the staff, especially considering Bathurst and Quinn have similar body types and skill sets.
Even with the loss of Quinn, the Commodores still hold a top 50 class in the nation with commitments from the likes of 3-Star defensive linemen/edge defenders Jace McCallum and Daryl Campbell.
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- S Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Committed 06/17/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)
- OT Tripp Skewes, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Englewood, Colorado (Committed 07/01/2025)
- OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-6, 320 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- RB Evan Hampton, 6-foot, 208 lbs. - Owensboro, Kentucky (Committed 07/15/2025)
- OT Pulelei'ite Primus, 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. - Midland, Texas (Committed 07/19/2025)
- DB Antione Baker, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Austin, Texas (Committed 10/04/2025)
- S Bradley Brown, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Plano, Texas (Committed 10/10/2025)
- DL Nate Fleming, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Franklin, Tennessee (Committed 10/12/2025)
2027 Commitments
- QB Luke Babin, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Woodville, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)