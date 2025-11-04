"The Pulse Has Risen for Sure," Commodores' Commit Speaks on Nashville Trip
Vanderbilt has done an excellent job in the 2026 recruiting cycle of flipping talented prospects from other programs, and nowhere is that more evident than in running back Evan Hampton.
The 4-Star prospect originally committed to Louisville in March of this year, but flipped his commitment from the Cardinals to the Commodores in July after a summertime visit to Nashville.
He spoke with Vanderbilt Commodores on SI this week about the impressive senior season he's put together thus far, as well as his relationship with the Vanderbilt coaching staff.
Through ten games, Hampton has compiled an incredible 1,136 yards and 15 touchdowns on just 111 carries, which is good for an average of over 10 yards per rush. He's been able to show off every aspect of his game week in, week out, utilizing his impressive speed and power to bully opposing defenses.
He put together one of his most dominant games of the season against Henderson County High School on October 31, finishing with nine carries for 198 yards and three touchdowns.
Hampton spoke about what has helped him be so successful throughout his senior year so far, saying, "My offensive line, offensive coordinator and running backs coach have put me into the position to he successful this season."
He continued, "I think my ability to see the field and understand defenses is also a major factor to my success, and I'm looking to add more moves into my inventory and continue to get stronger and faster."
The Commodores' commit also shared his plans for an upcoming visit to Nashville, saying, "I plan to be back for either the Auburn or Kentucky game. I've been to three games this year already, Utah State, LSU and Georgia State."
He commented on the atmosphere within FirstBank Stadium, saying, "The pulse has risen for sure, a lot of that being driven by Vanderbilt's success. Lots of energy and excitement at FirstBank."
Hampton also commented on his relationship with the Commodores' staff. Vanderbilt checks in weekly with the 4-Star back, and according to Hampton, "My relationship with them is super strong."
Vanderbilt holds 24 commitments in the 2026 class as of now, four of which flipped from other programs. While the early signing period is less than a month away, the Commodores' are still working to add even more talent, potentially even flipping more prospects.