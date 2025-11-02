Commodores’ Commits Post Dominant Performances
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff have been extremely active on the recruiting trail throughout this fall, currently holding 24 commitments in the 2026 class, and one in the class of 2027.
Many of the Commodores' commits have put together strong performances this season for their high school football teams, but this past week, four players in particular were especially impressive.
Take a look at who made this week's list of the top performances from Vanderbilt commits.
4-Star RB Evan Hampton - Owensboro High School (Owensboro, Kentucky)
Owensboro (8-2) 65, Henderson County (4-6) 3
Evan Hampton put together yet another impressive performance for Owensboro High School this week, helping his team to an extremely lopsided, 65-3, win over Henderson County High School.
The Commodores' commit had possibly his best game of the season, finishing with nine carries for a whopping 198 yards and three touchdowns. He showed off every aspect of his game, breaking free for long runs and making defenders miss in the open field.
Through ten games, the electrifying back has 111 carries for 1,136 yards and 15 touchdowns.
3-Star WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau - McCallie School (Chattanooga, Tennessee)
McCallie School (8-2) 34, Christ Presbyterian Academy (2-8) 13
In another dominant win, Keeyshawn Tabuteau was sensational for McCallie, helping the Blue Tornadoes take down Christ Presbyterian Academy by a score of 34-13.
The future Commodore finished with seven receptions for an incredible 130 yards and 4 touchdowns, showing off his explosive play ability throughout. He was a matchup nightmare for every defender on the field and was a true gamechanger for McCallie.
So far this season, with one game remaining in the regular season, the Blue Tornadoes sit at 8-2 and are in prime position for a deep playoff run.
3-Star TE Tilden Riley - Orangeburg Prep (Orangeburg, South Carolina)
Orangeburg Prep (7-3) 24, Thomas Sumter (4-7) 6
Tilden Riley put together his best game of the season, hauling in an ten receptions for an astounding 250 yards and three touchdowns. He helped his team to a lopsided win, scoring all three of Orangeburg Prep's touchdowns en route to taking down Thomas Sumter Academy, 24-6.
The Commodores' commit was completely unguardable throughout, lining up at both tight end and wide receiver and dominating opposing defenders throughout. He used his massive 6-foot-5, frame to haul in contested catches, and his impressive athleticism to make defenders miss on his way to the end zone.
He's helped Orangeburg Prep to a 7-3 regular season record this season with 47 receptions for just over 1,000 yards and 17 scores.
3-Star CB Antione Baker - Lyndon B. Johnson High School (Austin, Texas)
Lyndon B. Johnson (7-2) 49, Taylor (4-5) 14
Commodores' cornerback commit Antione Baker was all over the field this week in a 49-14 win over Taylor High School. He finished the game with 15 tackles, one of which went for a loss, and an interception, and even got involved on the offensive end with a 28 yard touchdown reception.
So far this season, Baker 62 tackles, 8.0 TFL's, two pass deflections and two interceptions on defense, and has hauled in 15 receptions for 265 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Vanderbilt commit and Lyndon B. Johnson have just one game remaining this season against 6-3 Eastside Early College on Thursday, November 6.