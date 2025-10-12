Vanderbilt Flips 3-Star DL Nate Fleming from Columbia

First of all, I would like to say thank you to the Columbia coaching staff. Second of all, I am blessed to announce that I am committed to @VandyFootball! Go Commodores! @bobbybentley @FootballBga @Coach_Nady @Coach_Lea @CSmithScout @shaynep_media @TomLoy247 @TheDoreReport pic.twitter.com/q8nfzshpXj