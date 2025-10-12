Vanderbilt Flips 3-Star DL Nate Fleming from Columbia
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt coaching staff continues to stay extremely hot on the recruiting trail.
Over just the last three weeks, the Commodores have added three new commitments, and now a fourth player has joined the fold for Lea and his staff.
3-Star defensive lineman Nate Fleming from Battle Ground Academy in Franklin, Tennessee took to social media on Sunday, October 12 to announce his commitment to Vanderbilt, becoming the 20th prospects in the Commodores' 2026 recruiting class.
His post read, "First of all, I would like to say thank you to the Columbia coaching staff. Second of all, I am blessed to announce that I am committed to [Vanderbilt].
Fleming originally committed to Columbia in June of this year, but was in Nashville for an official visit on September 27 for the Commodores' showdown with Utah State at home, and is now the latest member of the 2026 class.
Standing at 6-foot-3, 260 lbs., the Tennessee native is ranked as the No. 153 defensive lineman in the nation and the No. 47 player in the state, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. In four year of varsity football at Battle Ground Academy, which is ranked as the No. 9 team in the state, per MaxPreps, Fleming has compiled 108 tackles, 34.0 TFL's and 21 sacks.
He also plays along the offensive line, and looks to be a high ceiling prospect on either side of the football. Fleming has quick feet and he is violent with his hands at the point attack in both moving defenders around or shedding would be blockers.
With the addition of the seemingly underrated prospect, Vanderbilt now holds commitments from seven players along the offensive and defensive line, and 20 overall in the 2026 class. The Commodores are currently ranked as the No. 43 team in the nation in terms of recruiting, per 247Sports, but have been on of the hottest teams in the nation over the last few weeks.
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- S Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Committed 06/17/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)
- OT Tripp Skewes, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Englewood, Colorado (Committed 07/01/2025)
- OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-6, 320 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- RB Evan Hampton, 6-foot, 208 lbs. - Owensboro, Kentucky (Committed 07/15/2025)
- OT Pulelei'ite Primus, 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. - Midland, Texas (Committed 07/19/2025)
- DB Antione Baker, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Austin, Texas (Committed 10/04/2025)
- S Bradley Brown, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Plano, Texas (Committed 10/10/2025)
- DL Nate Fleming, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Franklin, Tennessee (Committed 10/12/2025)
2027 Commitments
- QB Luke Babin, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Woodville, Texas (Committed 09/25/2025)