Vanderbilt Adds 3-Star CB Mason Lewis to 2026 Class
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt coaching staff are in the midst of a truly dominant run on the recruiting trail as of late, landing now seven new commitments over just the last month alone.
The latest addition to the Commodores' 2026 class came on Monday, October 27 as 3-Star cornerback Mason Lewis officially announced his commitment, according to Rivals.
The 6-foot, 195 lb. defender recently decommitted from Cal in September of this year, and is now Vanderbilt's second cornerback in the class, joining fellow 3-Star Collin Flanigan who made his decision in June.
While he is listed as cornerback, Lewis has spent time all over the field throughout his four seasons of varsity football. He originally suited up for Casteel High School in Queens Creek, Arizona, but now plays for Basha High School, the No. 2 ranked program in the state, according to MaxPreps.
In his three seasons with Casteel, Lewis compiled 1,215 yards of total offense with 14 touchdowns, and also added 104 tackles, 15 pass deflections and an interception.
The Arizona native is ranked as the No. 64 cornerback in the class and the No. 13 player in Arizona, according to 247Sports' composite ranking, and prior to his decommitment from Cal, held offers from the likes of Iowa, Arizona State, Kansas State and many more.
With now 23 commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, Lea and the Commodores' staff are tied with Alabama for the fourth most commits in the SEC behind Georgia (29), Texas A&M (27) and Tennessee (24).
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)
- DL Daryl Campbell, 6-foot-2, 300 lbs. - Katy, Texas (Committed 05/10/2025)
- RB Izayah Lee, 5-foot-11, 190 lbs. - Lancaster, Texas (Committed 06/07/2025)
- S Chris Tangelo, 6-foot-4, 195 lbs. - Potomac, Maryland (Committed 06/08/2025)
- TE Adam Gehm, 6-foot-6, 235 lbs. - Harmony, Pennsylvania (Committed 06/09/2025)
- CB Collin Flanigan, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Oxford, Mississippi (Committed 06/10/2025)
- EDGE Jace McCallum - 6-foot-4, 220 lbs. - Harrisburg, North Carolina (Committed 06/11/2025)
- WR Keeyshawn Tabuteau, 5-foot-11, 165 lbs. - Chattanooga, Tennessee (Committed 06/17/2025)
- TE Tilden Riley, 6-foot-5, 211 lbs. - Orangeburg, South Carolina (Committed 06/28/2025)
- OT Tripp Skewes, 6-foot-7, 300 lbs. - Englewood, Colorado (Committed 07/01/2025)
- OT Mitchell Smith, 6-foot-6, 320 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 07/04/2025)
- RB Evan Hampton, 6-foot, 208 lbs. - Owensboro, Kentucky (Committed 07/15/2025)
- OT Pulelei'ite Primus, 6-foot-4, 245 lbs. - Midland, Texas (Committed 07/19/2025)
- DB Antione Baker, 6-foot-1, 170 lbs. - Austin, Texas (Committed 10/04/2025)
- S Bradley Brown, 6-foot, 175 lbs. - Plano, Texas (Committed 10/10/2025)
- DL Nate Fleming, 6-foot-3, 260 lbs. - Franklin, Tennessee (Committed 10/12/2025)
- TE Palmer Riley, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Atherton, California (Committed 10/23/2025)
- OT Michael Smith, 6-foot-6, 290 lbs. - Picayune, Mississippi (Committed 10/26/2025)
- DT Cameron Stepp, 6-foot-3, 265 lbs. - Bel Air, Maryland (Committed 10/26/2025)