Vanderbilt Basketball Lands Commitment from Son of Head Coach Mark Byington
Vanderbilt men's basketball has put together one of the top recruiting classes in the SEC thus far, and on Friday, November 21, the impressive group got even stronger by adding a local prospect to the fold.
Chase Byington, son of head coach Mark Byington, is the latest player to join the Commodores' 2026 class. He hails from Ensworth High School right at home in Nashville, and is the sixth commit of the class.
He officially signed his paperwork with Vanderbilt this week, joining 4-Star center Jackson Sheffield, 4-Star point guard Anthony Brown, 4-Star small forward Ethan Mgbako and guards Baylor Allen and Mavrick Hawkins as the Commodores' sixth official signee.
Byington is a 6-foot-2 guard who is currently unranked as a prospect, but has been a strong contributor for his teams at the varsity level. Prior to making the move to Nashville in 2024, he suited up for Spotswood High School in Penn Laird, Virginia and helped lead his team to a 26-3 overall record with a state championship win as a sophomore.
This season, he is playing for aforementioned Ensworth High School, which is ranked as the No. 21 team in the state of Tennessee, according to MaxPreps. The Tigers have already tipped off the 2025-26 season in victorious fashion, taking down Columbia Central High School, 74-48, on November 20.
Byington is a strong shooter from beyond the arc, and a solid defender with quick hands. Despite a somewhat undersized build, his quick release allows him to get difficult shots up over defenders that are closing out to the perimeter.
With the addition of Byington, the Commodores' 2026 class is ranked as the No. 16 group in the nation, according to 247Sports' composite ranking. It is not only the best Vanderbilt recruiting class since Mark Byington took over as head coach, but the best in nearly the last decade.
So far this year's Commodores' team already looks to be a strong contender to make some noise in a loaded SEC after a hot 5-0 start, but the future may be even brighter once the 2026 class arrives to campus.
2026 Vanderbilt Basketball Signees
- 4-Star C Jackson Sheffield (Signed 11/13/2025)
- 4-Star SF Ethan Mgbako (Signed 11/21/2025)
- 4-Star PG Anthony Brown (Signed 11/21/2025)
- PG Baylor Allen (Signed 11/21/2025)
- CG Mavrick Hawkins (Signed 11/12/2025)
- PG Chase Byington (Signed 11/21/2025)