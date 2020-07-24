CommodoreCountry
Vanderbilt Commit, SI All-American Candidate Close to Earning Fourth Star

Greg Arias

When Jack Bech committed to the Vanderbilt Commodores and head coach Derek Mason in March, he immediately jumped to the head of the class of current commitments. 

Since that time, he has continued to climb recruiting rankings, and according to a recent article from Rivals.com, the Louisiana wide receiver is closing in on earning his fourth-star from the publications ranking "experts." 

"Bech tends to impress every time we get an in-person look at one of Louisiana's best receivers. He currently checks in at 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds and clocked a 40 time in the 4.6 range this offseason. He has excellent hands, runs crisp routes and his ball skills are off the charts. He also has the ability to get vertical, which makes him a dangerous weapon in the red zone. The Vanderbilt commitment is inching closer toward a fourth star and a hybrid tight end role has recently been mentioned."

Bech was also named a 2020 SI All-American High School Football Team candidate who will be chosen from the top 1,000 players in the nation. 

The book on Bech is an impressive one, highlighted by his leaping ability, which he uses to make contested catches in traffic that makes him an intriguing presence in the red zone. 

Since committing to Vanderbilt, Bech has received an offer from Arizona, bringing his total to 21, with more likely coming as his stature grows with each camp performance. 

Mason and his staff now must move from recruiting Bech to keeping him committed as the attention seems likely to increase. 

He is a player who could make an immediate contribution once on campus, and the Commodores need those type talents on both sides of the football in this recruiting class and beyond. 

Follow Greg on Twitter @GregAriasSports and @SIVanderbilt or Facebook at Vanderbilt Commodores-Maven.

