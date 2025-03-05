Vanderbilt Extends Offer to 2026 3-Star Wide Receiver
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff have been hard at work this offseason, lining up visits with and extending offers to talented prospects from the 2026 recruiting class.
This week, 3-Star wide receiver Jerquaden Guilford took to social media to share the news of his Commodores scholarship offer.
Hailing from Fort Wayne, Indiana, Guilford is a 6-foot-2, 190 lb. wideout ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 76 player at his position in the nation and the No. 3 player in the state. After originally committing to Penn State in December of 2024, he recently announced that his recruitment is officially reopened.
In a post on social media, Guilford wrote, "I want to take time to thoroughly evaluate my options and ensure that the school I choose aligns with the values my family and I hold. With a new landscape of college recruiting, I want to make a decision that is close to as perfect as possible for my future."
He is a multi-faceted offensive talent with the ability to not only lineup as a wide receiver, but as a kick returner. In two seasons of varsity football with the Fort Wayne Northrop Bruins, Guilford has 930 yards through the air and just under 300 as a return specialist.
The Commodores currently hold just two commitments for the 2026 recruiting class and are ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 56 class in the nation. While it has been a moderately slow start for Lea and his staff, Guilford is just one of many players with outstanding Vanderbilt offers, so the spring and summer could be massive periods.
2026 Football Commits
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
Stay locked into the Vanderbilt football recruiting tracker for more on the 2026 class and beyond.