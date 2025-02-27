Vanderbilt in Final Schools for 2026 4-Star Linebacker
Things continue to look up for Vanderbilt on the recruiting trail, as this week the Commodores once again have found themselves in the mix for an elite 2026 prospect.
According to Brian Dohn of 247Sports, linebacker Nick Abrams II has officially named his top-ten schools, including the Vanderbilt among Michigan, Oregon, Alabama , Penn State, USC, Texas A&M, Georgia, Duke and Michigan State.
Abrams II is a 4-Star prospect from Owings Mills, Maryland ranked as the No. 18 linebacker in the nation and the No. 6 player in the state, according to247Sports' composite ranking.
He has an ideal build for the position, standing at 6-foot-2, 215 lbs. Over the last two years for the McDonogh Eagles, Abrams II has 113 total tackles, eleven of which came for a loss. He also compiled four sacks and an interceptions as well in 2024.
Clark Lea and his staff have been hot on the recruiting trail so far this offseason despite what just two commitments may tell you. Abrams II is the fourth prospect in the month of February to name the Commodores as a finalist, meaning Vanderbilt could be in store for a big time summer.
2026 Football Commits
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
Stay locked into the Vanderbilt football recruiting tracker for more on the 2026 class and beyond.