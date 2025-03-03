Vanderbilt Lines Up Visit with 4-Star Edge Rusher Trenton Henderson
Things continue to look up for Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt Commodores on the recruiting trail. After being named a finalist for one of the premier prospects in the 2026 recruiting class last week, Lea and his staff followed it up with locking in an official visit as well.
4-Star edge rusher Trenton Henderson named Vanderbilt among USC, Texas, LSU, Florida State, Michigan, Florida, Georgia, Alabama and Auburn, and is now set to make visits to each school as he looks to narrow down his list even further this spring and summer.
His loaded spring and summer begins this week with a trip to LSU on March 8th before heading up north to Michigan. After his time with the Wolverines, Henderson will return south to visit Athens, Georgia before once again departing, but this time heading west to see USC and Texas in April.
After wrapping with the Longhorns, Henderson will begin his circuit of official visits, starting with Auburn on May 16th. Then he will make the trip to the Music City to see Lea and staff before heading to Tuscaloosa, Alabama in early June.
The talented prospect closes what looks to be a jam packed summer with a return to his home state of Florida for visits with the Gators and Seminoles as well.
Viewed as a top prospect in next year's class by many, Henderson could be a cornerstone of the class if the Commodores can earn a commitment. As of now, the class holds just two names, but a player like Henderson would instantly provide a massive boost, and potentially be the catalyst for more.
2026 Football Commits
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
Stay locked into the Vanderbilt football recruiting tracker for more on the 2026 class and beyond.