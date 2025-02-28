Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Locks in Visit with 2026 Edge Rusher

The Commodores continue to build on the 2026 recruiting class, lining up another visitor for this summer.

Mason Woods

Oct 19, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea paces the sideline against the Ball State Cardinals during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea paces the sideline against the Ball State Cardinals during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff have remained very active on the recruiting trail so far this offseason, scheduling visits and extending offers to talented prospects.

This week has been much of the same for the Commodores as Vanderbilt locked in yet another summertime visit with a 2026 prospect. Jac'Quey Ferguson from St. Petersburg, Florida took to social media on Friday to share the news of his upcoming trip.

Though unrated by major recruiting outlets, Ferguson looks to be a high potential prospect. He stands at 6-foot-4, 236 lbs., giving him a perfect build for the position. Across three years of varsity football for the Northside Christian Mustangs, Ferguson has 108 total tackles, 24 of which came for a loss.

The underrated defender also has 10.5 sacks, four pass deflections, a two forced fumbles to his name.

As of now, Ferguson holds scholarship offers from just four schools: Vanderbilt, Georgia, UCONN and Syracuse. His upcoming June 5th trip to Nashville is his only official visit lined up.

Vanderbilt currently holds two commitments for the 2026 recruiting class and is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 56 team in the nation. While it has been a somewhat slow start, the Commodores look to be in the mix for a wide array of prospects at many positions.

2026 Football Commits

  1. ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
  2. QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)

Stay locked into the Vanderbilt football recruiting tracker for more on the 2026 class and beyond.

Vanderbilt Lands South Dakota Transfer Offensive Tackle

Vanderbilt in Final Schools for 2026 4-Star Linebacker

Two 2026 Prospects Set to Visit Vanderbilt

Published
Mason Woods
MASON WOODS

Mason Woods is the lead recruiting writer for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral, Vanderbilt Commodores on SI, Boston College Eagles on SI and Missouri Tigers on SI. A graduate of the University of Alabama, he has worked in sports media since 2020, beginning his career in radio production with Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa. Woods has produced a multitude of live programs and has even hosted his own shows as well. He regularly part of “The Joe Gaither Show” on weekdays and serves as host of the, “All Things Bama Podcast.”

Home/Recruiting