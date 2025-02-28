Vanderbilt Locks in Visit with 2026 Edge Rusher
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff have remained very active on the recruiting trail so far this offseason, scheduling visits and extending offers to talented prospects.
This week has been much of the same for the Commodores as Vanderbilt locked in yet another summertime visit with a 2026 prospect. Jac'Quey Ferguson from St. Petersburg, Florida took to social media on Friday to share the news of his upcoming trip.
Though unrated by major recruiting outlets, Ferguson looks to be a high potential prospect. He stands at 6-foot-4, 236 lbs., giving him a perfect build for the position. Across three years of varsity football for the Northside Christian Mustangs, Ferguson has 108 total tackles, 24 of which came for a loss.
The underrated defender also has 10.5 sacks, four pass deflections, a two forced fumbles to his name.
As of now, Ferguson holds scholarship offers from just four schools: Vanderbilt, Georgia, UCONN and Syracuse. His upcoming June 5th trip to Nashville is his only official visit lined up.
Vanderbilt currently holds two commitments for the 2026 recruiting class and is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 56 team in the nation. While it has been a somewhat slow start, the Commodores look to be in the mix for a wide array of prospects at many positions.
2026 Football Commits
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
Stay locked into the Vanderbilt football recruiting tracker for more on the 2026 class and beyond.