Vanderbilt Hosts 2026 4-Star OT Bryce Gilmore for Official Visit
Despite a busy weekend in Nashville for the Vanderbilt coaching staff with the annual Black and Gold spring game on Satuday, the Commodores managed to continue building on the recruiting trail, welcoming several campus visitors from the 2026 recruiting class and beyond.
One of the prospects from the 2026 class who was in town was 4-Star offensive tackle Bryce Gilmore. The 6-foot-4, 280 lb. Prosper, Texas native took to social media to share his reaction to the trip.
This was Gilmore's second trip to Nashville this year, but his first official visit. He's got trips lined up as well throughout this summer with Arizona State (May 2), Arkansas (May 30), Penn State (June 13) and Ole Miss (June 20).
Ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 18 offensive tackle in the class, he could instantly become the highest rated player in the class by committing, but is firm on a July 3rd decision date.
Gilmore has an excellent build for an offensive tackle, possessing long arms that he can use to keep defenders at a distance, and a strong base that he anchors himself with on passing downs. Not to mention, he is also a mauler in the run game, using great quickness off the line to win at the point of attack.
As of now Vanderbilt holds just four commitments in the 2026 recruiting class and is ranked as near the bottom of the SEC. If Clark Lea and his staff could secure a commitment from the likes of Gilmore, it could turn the entire class trajectory around.
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- CB Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
