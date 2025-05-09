Vanderbilt Lands Commitment From 3-Star WR
Spring football is over and preseason practices are still months away, but a college football program never sits quietly. There’s always something to do, including hitting the recruiting trail.
That’s what Vanderbilt’s coaches are doing and their work has paid off once this week and might again later Friday.
Vanderbilt landed the seventh commitment to its 2026 recruiting class Thursday when wide receiver Kahden Smith committed to the Commodores, as reported by 247Sports. He also announced the commitment on social media.
A three-star recruit from Tuscaloosa Hillcrest (Ala.), Smith chose Vanderbilt over other the SEC’s two Mississippi schools and Stanford and took an unofficial visit to Nashville in March. As a junior, Smith had 39 catches for 804 yards and six touchdowns on a high school field not far from the Crimson Tide’s Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Vanderbilt may also get another commitment Friday. Defensive lineman Daryl Campbell is reportedly set to make his commitment Friday, with Vanderbilt being one of the top choices. Campbell is a 6-2, 300 lbs lineman from Katy, Texas and is a three-star recruit.
Smith brings the Commodores’ 2026 high school recruiting class to seven and first wide receiver commitment in the class.
Vanderbilt Commodores Recruiting Class of 2026
Class Rankings - Through May 9, 2025
Commitments
ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
CB Caden Harris, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Brownsville, Florida (Committed 04/29/2025)
WR Kahden Smith, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. – Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Committed 05/08/2025)