Vanderbilt Lands Commitment from 2026 OL George Haseotes
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt staff, after hitting the road last week to visit with several potential prospects, received some good news on the recruiting trail.
2026 interior offensive lineman George Haseotes from Naples, Florida took to social media on Monday, April 28th to officially announce his commitment to Vanderbilt. He becomes the fifth member of the 2026 class and the first offensive lineman.
He stands at 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. and is rated by Rivals as a 4-Star prospect and the No. 17 player at his position in the nation. He holds offers from nearly 30 different programs, choosing the Commodores over the likes of Florida, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and many more.
He primarily played right tackle in 2024, also seeing time on the defensive side of the ball, but projects as a guard at the next level due to his somewhat limited build. He has quick footwork and is aggressive with his initial punch, giving him the ability to frequently get his hands on a defender first.
Haseotes is exactly the hard-nosed style of player that Lea and his staff have become so known for over the last couple of seasons. His style of play should fit in right at home in the SEC.
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 195 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)