Vanderbilt Lands Commitment from 4-Star CB Caden Harris
Clark Lea and his staff are putting together possibly the best week of the offseason for Vanderbilt football as the Commodores landed yet another commitment, bringing the class total to now six.
After welcoming interior offensive lineman George Haseotes on Monday, Vanderbilt added the now top ranked player in its entire class, 4-Star cornerback Caden Harris. He made his announcement via 247Sports livestream, choosing the Commodores over the likes of Georgia, Missouri, Notre Dame and more.
Hailing from Haywood High School in Brownsville, Tennessee, Harris is a 6-foot, 190 lb. cornerback who is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 11 player at his position overall and the No. 4 player in the state.
He is an extremely gifted athlete with the ability to cover nearly any wide receiver on the field. Harris has quick hands and long arms which he uses to his advantage, breaking up passes and forcing turnovers.
As a junior in 2024 he saw time on both sides of the ball, finishing with nearly 800 yards through the air and 11 touchdowns as a wideout and 30 total tackles, an interception and seven pass deflections on the defensive end.
While he is mostly being recruited as a defender, Harris' unique skill set could provide special opportunities for him early in his Commodores career.
As of now, Vanderbilt holds six commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, and is slowly rising up recruiting boards with each passing week. Lea and his staff, while they may have gotten off to a slightly slower start, seem to be truly building an impressive class for next year.
2026 Commitments
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
- EDGE Joey Quinn, 6-foot-5, 260 lbs. - Chicago, Illinois (Committed 03/26/2025)
- S Karaijus Haynes, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Sarasota, Florida (Committed 04/14/2025)
- IOL George Haseotes, 6-foot-3, 295 lbs. - Naples, Florida (Committed 04/28/2025)
- CB Caden Harris, 6-foot, 190 lbs. - Brownsville, Tennessee (Committed 04/29/2025)