Vanderbilt Lands in Top-10 for 2026 4-Star Offensive Lineman
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt Commodores have put together a strong offseason thus far, landing two commitments already and placing themselves in position to land many more.
This week was no different as Vanderbilt once again found itself listed among the final schools for another elite 2026 prospect. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3, 4-Star interior offensive lineman Canon Pickett is down to ten schools: Vanderbilt, Georgia, Alabama, LSU, Florida State, Auburn, Florida, Clemson, Miami and Oklahoma.
Hailing from Tampa Bay Technical High School in Tampa Bay, Florida, Pickett is ranked as the No. 25 player at his position in the nation and the No. 48 overall player in the Sunshine state. He possesses an excellent frame for an interior offensive lineman, standing at 6-foot-4, 288 lbs.
Though he has narrowed his list to ten, the big bodied prospect holds over 30 offers from division one programs all around the country. So far, Pickett has taken just one unofficial visit, stopping in Miami to see Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes last April.
He has another Miami visit lined up for June 20th of this year, but he also recently received an in-home visit from Vanderbilt offensive line coaches Garrett Altman and Dylan Autenrieth.
The Commodores currently rank No. 49 in the nation for the 2026 recruiting class, according to 247Sports. Vanderbilt holds commitments from 3-Star quarterback Michael Mitchell, Jr. and 3-Star linebacker Daniel Vollmer, but if Lea and his staff can begin to land players like Pickett, the Commodores could find themselves shooting up recruiting rankings.