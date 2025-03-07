Vanderbilt to Host 2026 3-Star Defensive Lineman for Official Visit
Clark Lea and the Vanderbilt Commodores have lined up yet another official visit with a talented prospect for the spring.
3-Star defensive lineman Jake Johnson took to social media to announce that he will be making the trip to Nashville on April 8th for a visit with Vanderbilt.
Hailing from Prosper, Texas, Johnson is a 6-foot-3, 290 lb. defender that is ranked by 247Sports' composite ranking as the No. 66 player in the nation at his position and the No. 91 overall prospect.
He possesses great size for a player in the trenches, and is extremely strong at the point of attack. He has quick hands and feet which he uses to his advantage to blow past would be blockers and get to both ball carriers and quarterbacks.
Johnson is a multi-sport athlete, also competing for his high school's track and field teams. He suits up for the shot put even and in 2024 managed two throws of over 40 feet, according to MileSplit.
He currently holds offers from nearly 30 division one programs, many of which are of the power four variety and has another visit scheduled for Wisconsin on May 30th.
The Commodores hold two commitments in the 2026 recruiting class, and rank as the No. 57 team in the nation, according to 247Sports.
2026 Football Commits
- ATH Daniel Vollmer, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Cincinnati, Ohio (Committed 02/05/2025)
- QB Michael Mitchell, Jr., 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - San Francisco, California (Committed 09/21/2024)
