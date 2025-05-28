Vanderbilt Commodores

Ranking the Top 100-Plus College Football Programs: Inside the SEC

The All-Time Associated Press Poll includes every program that has been ranked at the end of a season since 1936.

Christopher Walsh

The College Football Playoff trophy sits on display during the Ohio State Buckeyes National Championship celebration at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Jan. 27, 2025.
The College Football Playoff trophy sits on display during the Ohio State Buckeyes National Championship celebration at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Jan. 27, 2025. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Which college football program can legitimately claim to be the best?

Think about it for a moment, and all the ways one could use in attempting to answer that question. Would it just be national championships? How about coaching prowess? Players in the NFL? Hall of Fame inductees? Major Awards? All-Americans? The list goes on and on. Perhaps that's the best thing about the sport, there's always room for debate because wins and losses never tell the whole story.

One of best indicators of success are the polls, which deservingly drawing criticism for having voting before a single game is played and then can be slow to adjust, But there's not too much complaining about the final poll held after every game has been completed.

Years ago, former Southeastern Conference assistant director of media relations Charles Woodruff came up with the idea creating a compiled ranking of every season-ending AP poll, based on the same methodology as the weekly rankings. Just like how each ballot was counted, with each week in the media-based poll based on points with the first-place team getting 25, the second team 24, and so on down, the all-time poll does likewise with each year's final results.

The SEC used to include the rankings in the back of the annual media guide back when it was trying to make the case that the conference was the best in the sport. Now there's pretty much no doubt, with only the Big Ten able to make a challenge. But I've continued to update the rankings each year going back to one my first books "Who's #1?: 100-Plus Years of Controversial National Champions in College Football."

With all that in mind, consider the following aspects:

• There's a new No. 1 this year as Ohio State jumped past Alabama with its latest national championship. However, the programs are so close that had the Crimson Tide won its bowl game it would still be in the top spot.

• When Nick Saban took over Alabama in 2007, the Crimson Tide was fifth on the all-time list. Michigan was actually at No. 1. When he stepped down at the end of the 2023 season, it was at No. 1, a status it subsequently lost after its first season without the coach.

• A great way to measure and compare conferences isn't by which teams are at the top, but at the middle. The "average" SEC program, eight out of 16, is Auburn at No. 15. , with Arkansas ninth at No. 21, just ahead of Texas A&M and Ole Miss. There are 11 SEC teams in the top 25. Meanwhile, the ninth team in the 18-program Big Ten, is Iowa at No. 26.

The following only reflects final Associated Press polls, and are updated through the 2024 season. SEC programs are bolded.

The Top 25

Rank, Team              Points      Top 20  Top 10  Top 5   1st      2nd
1] Ohio State             1,034              63        44        30        6          8
2] Alabama                1,030              62        49        31       13        5
3] Oklahoma             981.5              60        45        33        6          4
4] Notre Dame          901.5              60        40        26        8          6
5] Michigan                892                 62        41        18        3          2
6] Texas                    699                 46        29        12        3          2
7] USC                         691                 53        28        19        5          5
8] Nebraska               638                 43        30        13        4          2
9] Penn State            637                46        29        15        2          3
10] Georgia               633                 40        28        15        3          3
11] Tennessee         608                 43        25        13        2          4
12] LSU                      597                 44        23        10        3          3
13] Florida State      578                 32        20        17        3          2
14] Florida                501                 31        19        11        3          1
15] Auburn               479                 36        19        9          2          2
16] Miami (Fla.)         478                 31        15        10        5          4
17] Clemson              463                 34        14        8          3          3
18] Michigan State 406.5              28        18        9          1          4
19] UCLA                    383                 32        17        9          0          1
20] Washington       348                 25        13        7          0          3
21] Arkansas            333                 28        14        4          0          1
22] Texas A&M        331.5              27        13        4          1          0
23] Ole Miss             329.5              26        13        4          0          2
24] Wisconsin          328                 22        14        3          0          1
25] Oregon                312.5              18        12        7          0          3

The Next 25, No. 26-50

Rank, Team              Points      Top 20  Top 10  Top  5 1st      2nd
26] Iowa                     303                 24        14        3          0          1
27] TCU                      295                 18        12        4          1          2
28] Georgia Tech     262.5              22        11        5          0          2
29] Stanford              257                 20        10        4          0          1
30] Pittsburgh           235                 19        10        6          2          1
31] Colorado             228                 20        8          5          1          0
32] Missouri             212.5              18        9          3          0          0
33] Virginia Tech       212                 15        7          1          0          1
34] Arizona State      205.5.5           17        8          3          0          1
35] Kansas State     196                 13        6          0          0          0
36] Minnesota           191                 17        10        5          4          0
37] Oklahoma State 190                 17        4          2          0          0                     
38] Army                    186                 15        8          6          2          2
39] Brigham Young   178                 15        3          2          1          0
40] North Carolina    174                 18        8          1          0          0         
(tie) Boise State        174                 11        5          2          0          0
42] Baylor                  173.5              17        3          1          0          0
43] Maryland             167.5              17        5          3          1          0
(tie) Syracuse            167.5              14        5          2          1          0         
45] Navy                     165.5              14        8          7          0          1
46] California             163                 12        6          4          0          1
(tie) West Virginia    163                 16        6          2          0          0
48] Houston               159.5              16        7          2          0          0
49] Utah                     152                 11        4          2          0          1
50] Illinois                  147                 12        6          3          0          0

No. 51-75

Rank, Team              Points      Top 20  Top 10  Top  5 1st      2nd
51] Northwestern     141                 11        6          0          0          0
52] Purdue                 135.5              15        5          1          0          0
53] Duke                    133                 16        5          2          0          1
54] SMU                     131                 12        6          3          0          1
55] Boston College    119.5             10        4          2          0          0
56] Washington State114                10        5          0          0          0
57] South Carolina    113                 9          3          1          0          0
58] Louisville             108                 8          2          0          0          0
59] Oregon State       104                 8          3          1          0          0
60] Mississippi State 92.5              12        1          0          0          0
61] Texas Tech          84                    8          0          0          0          0
(tie) Cincinnati           84                    5          3          1          0          0
(tie) N.C. State            84                    11        0          0          0          0
64] Kansas                 79                    6          3          0          0          0
65] Kentucky            78                    10        2          0          0          0
66] Arizona                73                    8          2          1          0          0
67] Indiana                71                    7          3          2          0          0
68] Tulane                 67.5                 8          3          1          0          0
69] Rice                      66                    8          4          1          0          0
70] Pennsylvania      60                    7          3          0          0          0
71] Air Force             59                    5          2          0          0          0
72] Central Florida   58                    3          2          0          0          0
(tie) Fordham             58                    6          2          1          0          0
74] Virginia                56                    6          0          0          0          0
75] Santa Clara          55                    6          2          0          0          0

No. 76-100

Rank, Team              Points      Top 20  Top 10  Top  5 1st      2nd
76] Tulsa                    49                    6          1          1          0          0
77] Miami (Ohio)      48                   5          2          0          0          0
78] Cornell                 43                    5          1          1          0          0
79] Dartmouth           35                    5          1          0          0          0
(tie) Princeton            35                    4          2          0          0          0
81] Iowa Pre-Flight  34                    2          2          1          0          1
(tie) Yale                    34                    4          0          0          0          0
83] Wyoming             33                    3          1          0          0          0
84] Duquesne            31                   3          2          0          0          0
(tie) Colorado State 31                   3          0          0          0          0
(tie) Iowa State         31                    3          1          0          0          0
87] Utah State           27                    1          1          0          0          0
88] Holy Cross          26.5                 5          1          0          0          0
89] Villanova             26                    3          1          0          0          0
90] Rutgers                25                    4          0          0          0          0
(tie) Southern Miss   25                    3          0          0          0          0
[92] Louisiana           23                    3          0          0          0          0
(tie) Wake Forest       23                    4          0          0          0          0
94] March Field         22                    2          2          0          0          0
(tie) Marshall             21                    1          1          0          0          0
96] Bainbridge NTS 20                    2          1          1          0          0
97] Great Lakes         19                    2          1          0          0          0
98] Randolph Field   18                    1          1          1          0          0
(tie) William & Mary 18                    3          0          0          0          0
(tie) East Carolina     18                    2          1          0          0          0
(tie) Toledo                18                    2          0          0          0          0

The Rest: 102-144

Rank, Team              Points      Top 20  Top 10  Top  5 1st      2nd
102] Fresno State      16                   1          0          0          0          0
103] Carnegie Tech   15                   1          1          0          0          0
(tie) Nevada               15                   1          0          0          0          0
105] Vanderbilt        14                  1          0          0          0          0
(tie) St. Mary’s (Calif.) 14                   1          1          0          0          0
107] Del Monte P-F   13                   1          1          0          0          0
(tie) Pacific                13                   2          1          0          0          0
(tie) Hawaii                13                  2          0          0          0          0
(tie) Memphis            13                   1          0          0          0          0
111] South Florida    12                   1          0          0          0          0
(tie) Coastal Carolina 12                   1          0          0          0          0
113] Western Michigan 11                1          0          0          0          0
114] Liberty               10                   1          0          0          0          0
115] Georgetown      8                     1          0          0          0          0
116] Norman P-F      7.5                  1          0          0          0          0
117] Appalachian St 7                      1          0          0          0          0
(tie) San Francisco    7                      1          0          0          0          0
(tie) San Jose State    7                      0          0          0          0          0
(tie) Troy                   7                      1          0          0          0          0
121] San Diego State 7                      1          0          0          0          0
122] Boston U.           5                      1          0          0          0          0
(tie) El Toro Maines 5                      1          0          0          0          0
124] G. Washington  4                     1          0          0          0          0
(tie) Hardin-Simmons 4                    1          0          0          0          0
(tie) New Mexico State 4                   1          0          0          0          0
(tie) Temple               4                     1          0          0          0          0
(tie) Northern Illinois 4                     0          0          0          0          0
(tie) Western Kentucky 4                  0          0          0          0          0
130] Fort Pierce        3                      1          0          0          0          0
(tie) Colorado College 3                     1          0          0          0          0
(tie) Washington & Lee  3                  1          0          0          0          0
(tie) Bowling Green  3                     0          0          0          0          0
(tie) Central Michigan 3                     0          0          0          0          0
(tie) Ball State            3                     0          0          0          0          0
(tie) UNLV                  3                     0          0          0          0          0                     
137] Columbia           2                     2          0          0          0          0
(tie) Delaware           2                     1          0          0          0          0
(tie) St. Mary’s P-F    2                     1          0          0          0          0
(tie) Marquette          1                     1          0          0          0          0
(tie) Ohio University 1                     1          0          0          0          0
(tie) Second Air Force 1                     1          0          0          0          0
(tie) Virginia Military 1                     1          0          0          0          0
(tie) Buffalo               1                      0          0          0          0          0

Specifics: The All-Time Associated Press Poll was originally compiled and organized by Charles Woodroof, former SEC Assistant Director of Media Relations. The AP (Writers and Broadcasters) Poll began in 1936. From 1936 to 1961 the wire service ranked 20 teams. From 1962 to 1967 only 10 teams were recognized. From 1968 to 1988 AP again resumed its Top 20 before expanding to 25 teams in 1989. Points were awarded based on a team’s finish in the final AP poll each year. Points were awarded on a 20-19-18- 17-16-15-14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis from 1936 to 1988, and a 25-24-23-22-21-20-19-18-17-16-15-14-13-12-11-10-9-8-7-6-5- 4-3-2-1 basis 1989 to the present.

Inside the SEC appears every week.

feed

Published
Christopher Walsh
CHRISTOPHER WALSH

Christopher Walsh is the founder and publisher of BamaCentral, which first published in 2018. He's covered the Crimson Tide since 2004, and is the author of 26 books including Decade of Dominance, 100 Things Crimson Tide Fans Should Know and Do Before They Die, Nick Saban vs. College Football, and Bama Dynasty: The Crimson Tide's Road to College Football Immortality. He's an eight-time honoree of Football Writers Association of America awards and three-time winner of the Herby Kirby Memorial Award, the Alabama Sports Writers Association’s highest writing honor for story of the year. In 2022, he was named one of the 50 Legends of the ASWA. Previous beats include the Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, along with Major League Baseball’s Arizona Diamondbacks. Originally from Minnesota and a graduate of the University of New Hampshire, he currently resides in Tuscaloosa.

Home/SEC