Was Nico Iamaleava's Move Out of the SEC Worth it? SEC Daily: April 21, 2025
The wild ride surrounding the decision and transfer portal recruitment of Nico Iamaleava has reached its conclusion, ending with the former Tennessee quarterback taking his talents to the UCLA Bruins and the Big 10.
What Iamaleava did shook the entire college sports landscape and, hopefully, did not start a domino effect of players sitting out in hopes of a larger payday. That wasn't the first time it's happened, but avoiding mandatory practices with your team was certainly a new situation. Now, the long-asked question surrounding Iamaleava's decision must be asked.
Was it worth it?
Well, it's obviously too early to tell. There can't be any evaluation of his choice until he touches the field for the Bruins, but from what we do know now, a framework for an answer may be able to come together.
Here's what we do know. Iamaleava was expected to make $2.2 million with the Volunteers this season. According to On SI's Matthew Graham, the former Tennessee quarterback was looking for money in the $4 million range, but did not find it in Knoxville. It's also clear that his decision to enter the transfer portal because Tennessee was "moving on" from the quarterback left him scrambling for a new school while expecting the same amount of money.
It's safe to say that Iamaleava will not get that type of money in Los Angeles. In fact, according to Graham, he is expected to land a deal in the $2 million range, under his initial valuation with the Volunteers.
If NIL valuation was the reason he left Tennessee and he won't be making his initial amount with his new school, then there's already a sign that Iamaleava may not have made the correct decision. It's also extremely possible that UCLA does not have the same NIL budget to dish out a hefty contract to Iamaleava in the ballpark range he was expecting. Unfortunately for him, that's what happens when you make a decision with this magnitude and set such a precedent so late into the offseason.
Iamaleava also created a final line of portal quarterback dominoes. Because he joined the Bruins, former Appalachian State quarterback Joey Aguilar, who committed to UCLA in the offseason, recently hit the transfer portal and will look for a new home. In fact, Tennessee is one of those teams that could look to add Aguilar late in the transfer portal for more competition at the position.
In some ways, Iamaleava sent the football landscape into a frenzy. He changed the way contracts and money with players could be viewed, as well as setting off a chain reaction in the quarterback realm across the country.
Time will only tell if Iamaleava made the right choice, but there are no doubts that he made waves because of it.