QB Joey Aguilar Completes Transfer Swap, Commits to Tennessee in Transfer Portal
Former UCLA quarterback Joey Aguilar, who entered the transfer portal on Monday morning following Nico Iamaleava's commitment to the Bruins, has completed the offseason portal swap by committing to Tennessee, according to a report from ESPN's Chris Low.
Aguilar, who has spent the last two seasons as a starter at Appalachian State, transferred to UCLA earlier this offseason. However, after Iamaleava left Tennessee following an NIL dispute and announced his transfer to UCLA, Aguilar entered the portal and committed to Josh Heupel and the Volunteers on Monday night.
Now UCLA and Tennessee have swapped quarterbacks, adding plenty of intrigue to the 2025 season.
Aguilar has completed 60.8% of his passes for 6,760 yards and 56 touchdowns to 24 interceptions in 25 starts. He provides the Volunteers with a proven, accomplished veteran quarterback for one season while the program awaits the arrival of blue-chip quarterback Faizon Brandon, who is part of Tennessee's 2026 recruiting class.