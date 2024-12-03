2024 ACC/SEC Basketball Challenge Score Updates | UVA Basketball
This week marks the second-annual ACC/SEC Basketball Challenge, matching the Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference against one in another in men's and women's basketball.
Keep track of all the scores for each game as well as the overall score of the 2024 ACC/SEC Men's Basketball Challenge below. This page will be updated following the conclusion of each game. Refresh the page for updates.
UVA Basketball in the ACC/SEC Challenge
Virginia will take on Florida in the second edition of the ACC/SEC Challenge on Wednesday at 7:15pm at Stephen C. O'Connell Center in Gainesville, Florida. The Cavaliers and Gators met in non-conference play last season, with UVA prevailing in the second game of the season 73-70 over Florida on November 10th, 2023 in the Hall of Fame Series in Charlotte, North Carolina. Virginia defeated Texas A&M 59-47 in the ACC/SEC Challenge in 2023.
Note: 8 wins are needed to clinch the Challenge.
2024 ACC/SEC Men's Basketball Challenge: 0-0
Tuesday, December 3rd
7pm: Arkansas at Miami, ESPN2
7pm: Notre Dame at Georgia, ESPNU
7pm: California at Missouri, SEC Network
7pm: South Carolina at Boston College, ACC Network
7:30pm: Syracuse at Tennessee, ESPN
9pm: Georgia Tech at Oklahoma, ESPNU
9pm: Wake Forest at Texas A&M, ESPN2
9pm: Ole Miss at Louisville, ACC Network
9pm: Florida State at LSU, SEC Network
9:30pm: Kentucky at Clemson, ESPN
Wednesday, December 4th
7:15pm: Virginia at Florida, ESPN2
7:15pm: Alabama at North Carolina, ESPN
9:15pm: Auburn at Duke, ESPN
9:15pm: Pittsburgh at Mississippi State, SEC Network
9:15pm: Texas at NC State, ESPN2
9:15pm: Vanderbilt at Virginia Tech, ACC Network
Note: Due to the ACC having two more teams than the SEC, two ACC teams will not participate in the Challenge. This year, SMU and Stanford are not participating in the ACC/SEC Challenge.
The 2023 ACC/SEC Challenge, the first edition of the challenge between these two conferences, ended in a 7-7 tie, though that outcome did not seem likely at first.
The SEC initially jumped out to a 4-2 lead thanks to wins by Missouri over Pitt, Kentucky over Miami, and Ole Miss over NC State. But the ACC proceeded to win the next five matchups, including Clemson beating Alabama, Virginia downing Texas A&M, Wake Forest outlasting Florida, and North Carolina beating Tennessee in a shootout. That gave the ACC a 7-4 lead, needing only one more win to win the Challenge. Instead, the SEC rallied to win the last three matchups, with Auburn taking down Virginia Tech, Georgia beating Florida State, and Arkansas defeating Duke to salvage a 7-7 draw in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.
Read a full preview of the 2024 ACC/SEC Challenge along with rankings for the top 10 most entertaining matchups and a prediction for the winner of all 16 games here: Previewing the SEC/ACC Challenge Matchups: Which Conference Will Prevail?
The SEC will likely have the upper hand this time around, bringing eight teams ranked in the AP Top 25 into the Challenge as compared to just three ranked teams for the ACC. With that said ACC teams did manage to win four of the five games against the SEC's nationally ranked teams last year.