Top 10 Moments of the 2021-2022 Virginia Sports Year

Game 2 of the series between Virginia and North Carolina was one of the most thrilling college baseball games of the season. UVA took a 4-3 lead into the ninth inning and needed just three outs to close out the game. UNC managed to tie the game right away as Alberto Osuna took the first pitch of the inning over the wall in left center. Virginia loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the ninth, but an inning-ending double play ruined UVA's hopes of a walk-off. The Tar Heels then put up three runs in the top of the tenth to seemingly take control of the game.

In the bottom of the tenth, Virginia scored seven runs, the last six of which came with two outs. A sacrifice fly from Casey Saucke made it 7-5, but also brought the Cavaliers down to their final out. Kyle Teel and Alex Tappen hit back-to-back clutch singles to tie the game at 7-7. UNC walked Jake Gelof intentionally to load the bases, bringing up Devin Ortiz. After missing out on an opportunity to win the game in the previous inning, Ortiz redeemed himself by hammering the first pitch of the at-bat deep to left field and was just a few feet short of clearing the grandstands. Ortiz was mobbed at home plate as Virginia celebrated the series-clinching walk-off win.