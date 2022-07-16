Virginia Basketball Makes Top Five for Four-Star Taison Chatman

Virginia basketball has made the final cut for another top target in the class of 2023. Taison Chatman, a four-star combo guard from Minneapolis, announced a final five of Xavier, Kansas, Minnesota, Ohio State, and Virginia on Saturday afternoon.

Chatman cut his list to five schools from an offer list of more than 15 programs, including Louisville, Iowa State, Texas, Iowa, LSU, Texas Tech, and others. He was offered by Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers back on April 28th. A 6'4" guard, Chatman is ranked the No. 1 player in Minnesota, the No. 4 combo guard in the country, and the No. 25 overall prospect in the class of 2023 per 247Sports.

Chatman has taken official visits to Xavier, Kansas, and UConn so far. He has not taken a visit to UVA yet, but three members of the Virginia coaching staff went to visit Chatman in Minneapolis earlier this year. Chatman apparently plans to take a visit to UVA in the fall.

“Virginia did a home visit with me a few months ago," Chatman told On3. "Three of their coaches came and they talked to me and my family about how much they love my game and think I could help their program. Also taking a visit in the fall.”

UVA is seeking its second commitment in the class of 2023, having already landed another state's No. 1 prospect in 6'10" forward Blake Buchanan (Coeur D'Alene, Idaho), who announced his commitment to Virginia on July 3rd.

Stay updated on all the latest Virginia basketball recruiting news, including offers, visits, and commitments here: Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter

Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Jay Aiello | UVA Wrestling

WATCH: UVA Alum Emily Sonnett Scores First International Goal for USWNT

UVA Basketball to Host Albany in Non-Conference Play

Matt Moore Selected to 2022 PLL All-Star Game

UVA Basketball Target Milan Momcilovic to Announce Decision on Saturday

UVA Second Baseman Max Cotier Transfers to West Virginia

Coastal Carolina Pitcher Nick Parker Transfers to Virginia Baseball