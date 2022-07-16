Skip to main content
UVA Basketball Target Momcilovic Picks Iowa State, What's Next for the Hoos?

Courtesy of Evan Flood/247Sports

UVA Basketball Target Momcilovic Picks Iowa State, What's Next for the Hoos?

With Milan Momcilovic committing to the Cyclones, see what's next for Tony Bennett's recruiting efforts in the class of 2023

Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers will have to wait a little while longer to get their second commitment in the recruiting class of 2023. One of Virginia's top targets, Milan Momcilovic, announced his commitment to Iowa State on Saturday afternoon. Momcilovic chose the Cyclones over finalists Michigan State, UCLA, Minnesota, Louisville, and Virginia. 

A four-star power forward from Pewaukee, Wisconsin, Momcilovic is ranked the No. 1 player in Wisconsin, the No. 8 power forward in the nation, and the No. 34 overall prospect in the class of 2023. Momcilovic took an official visit to UVA in early June and multiple members of the Virginia coaching staff, including head coach Tony Bennett, saw Momcilovic play live several times this summer. 

With Momcilovic heading to Iowa State, UVA will have to look elsewhere to find its second commitment in the class of 2023, having already landed another state's No. 1 prospect in 6'10" forward Blake Buchanan (Coeur D'Alene, Idaho), who announced his commitment to Virginia on July 3rd.

Virginia has also made the final cut for four-star small forward Jamie Kaiser (Burke, Virginia), but he has seen his recruitment pick up significantly since releasing his top nine in early June, so he will not be making his commitment decision for some time. Earlier on Saturday, four-star guard Taison Chatman (Minneapolis, Minnesota) announced a final five of Xavier, Kansas, Minnesota, Ohio State, and Virginia. Chatman plans to take an official visit to UVA sometime in the fall. 

The Cavaliers are also hot in pursuit of several other targets, including TJ Power (Shrewsbury, Massachusetts), Freddie Dilione (Raleigh, North Carolina), Cameron Christie (Rolling Meadows, Illinois), Andrej Stojakovic (Carmichael, California), and Elmarko Jackson (Richland, New Jersey). 

Stay updated on all the latest Virginia basketball recruiting news, including offers, visits, and commitments here: Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

Follow CavaliersNow on Twitter
Follow CavaliersNow on Facebook

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

Scroll to Continue

Read More

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Virginia Basketball Makes Top Five for Four-Star Taison Chatman

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Jay Aiello | UVA Wrestling

WATCH: UVA Alum Emily Sonnett Scores First International Goal for USWNT

UVA Basketball to Host Albany in Non-Conference Play

Matt Moore Selected to 2022 PLL All-Star Game

UVA Basketball Target Milan Momcilovic to Announce Decision on Saturday

UVA Second Baseman Max Cotier Transfers to West Virginia

Coastal Carolina Pitcher Nick Parker Transfers to Virginia Baseball

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Taison Chatman top five
Basketball

Virginia Basketball Makes Top Five for Four-Star Taison Chatman

By Matt Newton1 hour ago
Jay Aiello, Virginia Cavaliers wrestling
All Sports

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Jay Aiello | UVA Wrestling

By Matt Newton22 hours ago
Emily Sonnett, U.S. Women's National Team
All Sports

WATCH: UVA Alum Emily Sonnett Scores First International Goal for USWNT

By Matt NewtonJul 15, 2022
Virginia Cavaliers forward Kadin Shedrick (21) reacts after being folded in front of guard Kihei Clark (0) and guard Reece Beekman (2) during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Prudential Center.
Basketball

UVA Basketball to Host Albany in Non-Conference Play

By Matt NewtonJul 15, 2022
Matt Moore, Archers Lacrosse Club
Lacrosse

Matt Moore Selected to 2022 PLL All-Star Game

By Matt NewtonJul 14, 2022
Milan Momcilovic, Team Herro basketball
Basketball

UVA Basketball Target Milan Momcilovic to Announce Decision on Saturday

By Matt NewtonJul 14, 2022
Max Cotier, Virginia Cavaliers baseball
Baseball

UVA Second Baseman Max Cotier Transfers to West Virginia

By Matt NewtonJul 14, 2022
Dontayvion Wicks Virginia Cavaliers football
Football

Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Dontayvion Wicks | UVA Football

By Matt NewtonJul 13, 2022