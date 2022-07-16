UVA Basketball Target Momcilovic Picks Iowa State, What's Next for the Hoos?

Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers will have to wait a little while longer to get their second commitment in the recruiting class of 2023. One of Virginia's top targets, Milan Momcilovic, announced his commitment to Iowa State on Saturday afternoon. Momcilovic chose the Cyclones over finalists Michigan State, UCLA, Minnesota, Louisville, and Virginia.

A four-star power forward from Pewaukee, Wisconsin, Momcilovic is ranked the No. 1 player in Wisconsin, the No. 8 power forward in the nation, and the No. 34 overall prospect in the class of 2023. Momcilovic took an official visit to UVA in early June and multiple members of the Virginia coaching staff, including head coach Tony Bennett, saw Momcilovic play live several times this summer.

With Momcilovic heading to Iowa State, UVA will have to look elsewhere to find its second commitment in the class of 2023, having already landed another state's No. 1 prospect in 6'10" forward Blake Buchanan (Coeur D'Alene, Idaho), who announced his commitment to Virginia on July 3rd.

Virginia has also made the final cut for four-star small forward Jamie Kaiser (Burke, Virginia), but he has seen his recruitment pick up significantly since releasing his top nine in early June, so he will not be making his commitment decision for some time. Earlier on Saturday, four-star guard Taison Chatman (Minneapolis, Minnesota) announced a final five of Xavier, Kansas, Minnesota, Ohio State, and Virginia. Chatman plans to take an official visit to UVA sometime in the fall.

The Cavaliers are also hot in pursuit of several other targets, including TJ Power (Shrewsbury, Massachusetts), Freddie Dilione (Raleigh, North Carolina), Cameron Christie (Rolling Meadows, Illinois), Andrej Stojakovic (Carmichael, California), and Elmarko Jackson (Richland, New Jersey).

