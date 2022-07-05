Highlight Hoos 2021-2022: Brooklyn Borum | UVA Volleyball

With the 2021-2022 Virginia athletics season officially completed, we enter the college sports offseason optimistic for things to come for the Cavaliers next season. But with the fall seasons still a couple of months away, we have time to take a look back at some of the incredible athletic accomplishments achieved by UVA student athletes during the 2021-2022 sports year in a series called Highlight Hoos.

So far, we've covered Diana Ordóñez (Virginia women's soccer), Mia Barnett (Virginia cross country and track & field), and Leo Afonso (Virginia men's soccer).

Today, we take a look at the outstanding first year season of Brooklyn Borum for the UVA volleyball team.

First-year head coach Shannon Wells knew that her first season leading the Cavaliers would be a challenge as she began her efforts to turn around a struggling Virginia volleyball program. Somewhat expectedly, UVA went 8-20 overall and 1-17 in ACC play. However, thanks to the efforts of breakout newcomers like Brooklyn Borum, there were more than a few highlights and positive moments during the season to show that there is plenty of reason for optimism for the Cavaliers heading into next season.

Borum wasted little time in earning a key role on the floor at the beginning of the season. Appearing in 98 of the 100 total sets Virginia played in the season and starting in all but a single match, Borum led the Cavaliers in several statistical categories: kills (234), kills per set (2.39), reception percentage (.972), and double-doubles (7). She was also second on the team in points (287.5), points per set (2.84), and digs (218).

Borum registered 15 kills in a game on two occasions. One of those performances came in UVA's most significant victory of the season, a four-set win at North Carolina to give the Cavaliers their first ACC victory since the 2019 season.

Borum was named to the ACC All-Freshman Team, becoming the 22nd Cavalier in program history to earn that honor. She was also the first UVA player to be named to any All-ACC Team since Sarah Billiard in 2017. The Virginia Sports Information Directors (VaSID) voted Borum the VaSID Rookie of the Year as well as a selection to the VaSID All-State First Team.

Brooklyn Borum and the Virginia volleyball program will look to take another big step in the right direction this fall.

