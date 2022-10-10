No. 6 UVA Field Hockey Wins Sixth Straight, Defeats Miami (Ohio) 2-1

The Virginia field hockey team won its sixth match in a row and remained undefeated at home with a 2-1 victory over Miami (Ohio) on Sunday afternoon at the UVA Turf Field in Charlottesville.

Just over ten minutes into the opening period, junior midfielder Anneloes Knol got the Cavaliers on the board as she received a pass from Taryn Tkachuk and put it in the back of the cage to give Virginia the early 1-0 edge.

UVA would attempt eight shots in the first half, including five in the second quarter, but the score remained 1-0 heading into halftime. Miami goalkeeper Isabelle Perese made five saves in the opening half and seven in the entire match, which gave the RedHawks a chance to stay in the game.

Virginia managed to beat Perese again in the third quarter and unsurprisingly, it was freshman Daniele Mendez-Trendler who continued her hot streak, maneuvering her way through the Miami defense and firing home her fourth goal in the last five games.

Miami had seven penalty corner opportunities in the third quarter alone and attempted five shots in that period as well, but none found their mark. Shots were even at 12-12 in the match, but the Cavaliers were much more accurate with their shots, placing nine of them on goal. UVA goalkeeper Jet Trimborn saved three of the four Miami shots that made it to the cage.

The one exception came with just over seven minutes left in the match as Katherine Groff scored off of a feed from Reese Wearren to get the Redhawks on the board.

The UVA defense managed to preserve the lead for the remaining minutes to seal Virginia's sixth-consecutive victory dating back to September 16th.

Now 9-3 overall, Virginia will welcome No. 14 Wake Forest for a ranked ACC matchup in Charlottesville on Friday at 5pm.

