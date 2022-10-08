Skip to main content
Virginia Basketball: 2023 Recruiting Target Schedules Official Visit to UVA

Cameron Carr/IG/EYBL

Virginia Basketball: 2023 Recruiting Target Schedules Official Visit to UVA

UVA will host one of its class of 2023 recruiting targets next weekend

There will be a special visitor on hand next weekend when the Virginia basketball program holds its annual Blue-White Scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena. 

Cameron Carr, a 6'4" combo guard in the class of 2023 who picked up an offer from the Cavaliers on September 29th, will take an official visit to UVA from October 14th-16th, as reported by 336Edits on Saturday afternoon. Per the report, Carr will also take an official visit to Tennessee the following weekend. 

A 6'4" guard from Link Academy in Branson, Missouri, Carr has begun to receive some significant interest from a few major conference programs this fall. Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers offered a little over a week ago after an in-person visit with Carr and Tennessee jumped in the mix on Wednesday. Carr has also been offered by Northwestern and Kansas State, who have both hosted Carr on official visits in the last few weeks. 

At least one recruiting site (The Circuit) has Carr rated as a four-star recruit, but Carr is a three-star prospect on 247Sports, who also rates him as the No. 6 overall player in the state of Missouri and the No. 23 combo guard in the nation. 

Carr will be in Charlottesville next weekend, which should mean he will be in attendance for UVA's Blue-White Scrimmage on Saturday at 1:30pm at John Paul Jones Arena. 

Watch Carr's highlights below:

Virginia is actively recruiting the following three targets in the recruiting class of 2023: 

CG Elmarko Jackson (South Kent, CT)
SG George Washington III (Dayton, OH)
CG Cameron Carr (Branson, MO)

Virginia is looking to supplement its 2023 recruiting class, which includes four-stars Blake Buchanan (Coeur D'Alene, ID) and Elijah Gertrude (Jersey City, NJ). 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Stay updated on all the latest Virginia basketball recruiting news, including offers, visits, and commitments here: Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

WATCH: UVA Players React to Disappointing Loss to Louisville

Stat Snapshot: Virginia Football Falls to Louisville 34-17

Virginia Men's Soccer Plays No. 2 Duke to Scoreless Draw

UVA Field Hockey Downs Duke 3-2 for Fifth-Straight Win

Reports: Virginia Basketball to Scrimmage Two Major Conference Opponents

Virginia Offers 2024 Four-Star Point Guard

In This Article (1)

Virginia Cavaliers
Virginia Cavaliers

Anthony Johnson reacts to Louisville
Football

WATCH: UVA Players React to Disappointing Loss to Louisville

By Matt Newton
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Brock Domann (19) runs with the ball as Virginia Cavaliers defensive end Kam Butler (82) chases during the second quarter at Scott Stadium.
Football

Stat Snapshot: Virginia Football Falls to Louisville 34-17

By Matt Newton
Louisville Cardinals defensive lineman YaYa Diaby and Virginia Cavaliers defensive lineman Chico Bennett Jr.
Football

Louisville Defeats Virginia Football 34-17 | Live Updates

By Matt Newton
Louisville Cardinals quarterback Malik Cunningham (3) warms up before the game against the UCF Knights at FBC Mortgage Stadium.
Football

Louisville QB Malik Cunningham OUT vs. Virginia Due to Concussion

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong looks to pass against the Louisville Cardinals.
Football

CavaliersNow Gameday Guide: Virginia Football vs. Louisville

By Matt Newton
Louisville Cardinals offensive lineman Michael Gonzalez (68) blocks Virginia Cavaliers inside linebacker Nick Jackson (6) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 34-33.
Football

UVA Football: How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers vs. Louisville Cardinals

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers men's soccer defenseman Moritz Kappelsberger dribbles the ball against the Duke Blue Devils.
All Sports

Virginia Men's Soccer Plays No. 2 Duke to Scoreless Draw

By Matt Newton
Virginia field hockey celebrates after scoring a goal.
All Sports

UVA Field Hockey Downs Duke 3-2 for Fifth-Straight Win

By Matt Newton