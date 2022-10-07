Reports: Virginia Basketball to Scrimmage Two Major Conference Opponents
Just one month remains until the start of the 2022-2023 college basketball season. As the teams ramp up their preseason preparations, coaches will typically agree to participate in one or two closed-door scrimmages between their respective programs. Usually, the teams try to keep these scrimmages secret, not publicizing any information about who, when, or where they are playing.
But, college basketball insiders have their ways of divulging that information.
Stadium's Jeff Goodman released an aptly-named "Not-So-Secret List of 2022 College Basketball Scrimmages" on Friday and it included details on two scrimmages for the UVA men's basketball program scheduled for later this month.
According to Goodman, Virginia will host Maryland for a scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena on October 22nd and then the Cavaliers will play at UConn on October 29th.
Click here to see Goodman's full list of preseason scrimmages.
Virginia is set to tip off the 2022-2023 basketball season on Monday, November 7th at 9pm against NC Central at John Paul Jones Arena.
See more Virginia men's basketball news and content: Virginia Men's Basketball on Sports Illustrated
See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated
Read More
To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:
Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN
Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines
What the ESPN FPI Says About Virginia's Chances Against Louisville
Virginia Football vs. Louisville | Game Preview, Score Prediction
UVA Women's Soccer Stonewalled in Frustrating Loss to No. 3 Florida State
Virginia Offers 2024 Four-Star Point Guard
Stat Comparison: Virginia vs. Louisville
Virginia Soccer Teams Set for Top 5 ACC Showdowns at Klockner
Louisville Report's Matthew McGavic Previews Virginia-Louisville
Hoos in Boston: Hauser and Brogdon Form Dynamic Duo for Celtics