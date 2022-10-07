Reports: Virginia Basketball to Scrimmage Two Major Conference Opponents

Just one month remains until the start of the 2022-2023 college basketball season. As the teams ramp up their preseason preparations, coaches will typically agree to participate in one or two closed-door scrimmages between their respective programs. Usually, the teams try to keep these scrimmages secret, not publicizing any information about who, when, or where they are playing.

But, college basketball insiders have their ways of divulging that information.

Stadium's Jeff Goodman released an aptly-named "Not-So-Secret List of 2022 College Basketball Scrimmages" on Friday and it included details on two scrimmages for the UVA men's basketball program scheduled for later this month.

According to Goodman, Virginia will host Maryland for a scrimmage at John Paul Jones Arena on October 22nd and then the Cavaliers will play at UConn on October 29th.

Click here to see Goodman's full list of preseason scrimmages.

Virginia is set to tip off the 2022-2023 basketball season on Monday, November 7th at 9pm against NC Central at John Paul Jones Arena.

