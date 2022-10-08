Skip to main content
Virginia Men's Soccer Plays No. 2 Duke to Scoreless Draw

Olivia Taylor/Virginia Athletics

The Cavaliers and Blue Devils tied 0-0 on Friday night at Klockner Stadium

With the NCAA rule change this year eliminating overtime for regular season matches in college soccer, the probability of draws rose drastically. Games ending in ties were a fairly common occurrence even before the rule change, which makes it all the more surprising that the Virginia men's soccer team played the first 11 matches of its season this fall without having a single draw. 

That changed on Friday, as UVA welcomed No. 2 Duke to Klockner Stadium for a major ACC showdown. It was a hard-fought battle between the Cavaliers and Blue Devils, but when the dust settled, neither team had scored as Virginia and Duke played to a scoreless 0-0 draw on Friday night in Charlottesville. 

Although neither team could find the back of the net, it was not for a lack of scoring opportunities. UVA had 12 shots and Duke had 10, but the two teams combined for only three shots on goal. Duke goalkeeper Eliot Hamill made two saves on shots by Leo Afonso and Michael Tsicoulias, while UVA goalie Holden Brown saved the only shot he faced and recorded his sixth clean sheet of the season. 

Due to the draw, Duke holds its spot atop the ACC Coastal standings at 3-0-2 with UVA in second at 3-1-1 in ACC play. Virginia is now 7-4-1 overall and will look to get back in the win column at No. 23 Clemson next Saturday at 7pm. 

