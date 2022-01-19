Owayne Owens Named ACC Field Performer of the Week

Virginia senior Owayne Owens was named the ACC Field Performer of the Week on Tuesday after a remarkable performance at the Virginia Tech Invitational at the Rector Field House in Blacksburg this past weekend.

Owens recorded a mark of 16.23 meters in the triple jump, which was not only the top mark of all the collegiate competitors at the Virginia Tech Invitational, but it is also the No. 1-ranked triple jump mark in all of NCAA Division I track & field this season.

Owens' triple jump mark was the second-best jump recorded at the Virginia Tech Invitational, behind only UVA alum Jordan Scott (competing independently), who registered a 16.27m jump.

Owens, who is also the defending ACC Champion in the triple jump, holds the third-best mark all-time at Virginia with a triple jump of 16.53 meters at the 2021 NCAA Indoor Championships.

Overall, several Cavaliers delivered solid performances during the two-day event at the Virginia Tech Invitational.

Senior Bex Hawkins claimed first place in the high jump with a personal-best mark of 1.76 meters.

Sophomore Claire Frazier Bolton picked up Virginia's third individual win of the Virginia Tech Invitational with a first-place finish in the 800m with a time of 2:12.75.

Sophomore Maria Deaviz placed second in women's shot put with a mark of 15.72 meters and junior Claudio Romero was third in the men's shot put at 14.90 meters.

Junior Jada Seaman, sophomore Kayla Bonnick, and freshman Jada Pierre finished second, third, and sixth, respectively, in the finals of the women's 60m dash.

Seaman also placed second in the 200m dash with a time of 24.58.

Sophomore Gabriella Recce finished second in the pole vault with fellow sophomore Trina Barcarola right behind her in third place and junior Riley Larsen in fifth.

Sophomore Anzhelika Parenchuk added a third-place finish in the 400m with a time of 57.98.

Senior Jordan Willis recorded a time of 1:03.54 in the 500m, good for a third-place finish.

Up next, Virginia heads right back to the Rector Field House in Blacksburg to compete in the Hokie Invitational on Friday, January 21st.

