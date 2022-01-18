De'Andre Hunter's Late Basket Seals Hawks' Win over Bucks

It has been less than a week since De'Andre Hunter came back to the Atlanta Hawks after missing 26 games with a wrist injury and he has already proven to be invaluable for the Hawks in his return.

Hunter scored 20 points for the second time in three games and scored the game-sealing basket with less than 30 seconds left in the 4th quarter to lift the Hawks over the Bucks on Monday night in Atlanta.

Milwaukee led Atlanta by as many as 14 points in the game, but the Hawks staged a furious comeback in the fourth quarter and eventually took the lead. Leading by four points with less than a minute to go, the Hawks took the shot clock down and then Trae Young passed to De'Andre Hunter, who attacked off the dribble, slashing past Grayson Allen and dropping a layup in high off the glass to put the game on ice.

Hunter finished with 20 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and a block. The former Virginia men's basketball standout has not missed a beat since returning from his injury, averaging nearly 16 points per game in the last four games.

With the Hawks' 121-114 victory over the Bucks, Atlanta snapped a five-game losing streak and a 10-game home losing streak dating back to late November.

Hunter and the Hawks will be back in action at home against Minnesota on Wednesday night.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Keytaon Thompson Returning to Virginia for 5th Year

Watch: Jay Huff Throws Down Poster Dunk in NBA G League

Potential Cavaliers React to UVA Football Junior Day Experience

Miami Heat Officially Sign Kyle Guy to Two-Way Contract

No. 7 Virginia Women's Tennis Sweeps Marshall and Longwood

No. 1 UVA Women's Swim & Dive Dominates Virginia Tech

Michigan State DE Jack Camper Transfers to Virginia