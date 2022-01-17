Watch: Jay Huff Throws Down Poster Dunk in NBA G League

The former Cavalier had the play of the game for the South Bay Lakers on Sunday

Breaking news: Jay Huff dunked on somebody.

Okay, maybe that's not breaking news. But, it certainly never gets old watching the former Wahoo put someone on a poster.

Huff, who currently plays for the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League, made a highlight reel play during the Lakers' game against the Iowa Wolves on Sunday. In the early part of the fourth quarter, Huff faked a handoff before taking one dribble and leaping to the rim for a dunk over Iowa's Brandon Sampson plus a foul.

It looked just as awesome from every angle.

Unsurprisingly, that was not Huff's only dunk of the game. He also caught this lob and finished the alley-oop dunk earlier in the contest.

Huff finished with 13 points, five rebounds, two steals, and six blocks in the Lakers' 113-99 loss to the Wolves.

After going undrafted in 2021, Huff signed a two-way contract to join the Los Angeles Lakers on October 18th. He made his NBA debut for the Lakers on November 6th at Portland and appeared in four games this season, but he was eventually waived on January 12th.

In nine games played for the South Bay Lakers in the NBA G League this season, Huff is averaging 10.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game.

