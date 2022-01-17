Potential Cavaliers React to UVA Football Junior Day Experience

Several potential future Virginia football players came to Charlottesville for Junior Day on Saturday

Saturday was a pivotal moment for Virginia football.

UVA hosted its Junior Day event on Saturday, bringing in several targets and potential recruits from the high school classes of 2023, 2024, and 2025. As the Tony Elliott era of UVA football begins, these are the players who could play critical roles in shaping the future of this football program.

Following their experience on Saturday, which included tours of UVA's athletic facilities, conversations with Tony Elliott and their respective position coaches, photo opportunities in UVA football uniforms, and the chance to see a Virginia basketball game at John Paul Jones Arena, several of these potential future Wahoos took to social media to reflect on their trip to Charlottesville.

Mekhai White (Class of 2024)

6'3", 175 pounds - athlete/wide receiver - King George, Virginia

White holds offers from Virginia, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Maryland, West Virginia, Boston College, Pittsburgh, and Old Dominion.

Chanz Wiggins (Class of 2024)

6'3", 185 pounds - wide receiver - King George, Virginia

Wiggins holds offers from Virginia, Virginia Tech, North Carolina, Penn State, Maryland, West Virginia, Pittsburgh, and Old Dominion.

Aidan Leigh (Class of 2023)

6'4", 275 pounds - offensive tackle - Pendleton, South Carolina

Leigh holds offers from Ohio State, Florida, Oklahoma, LSU, and Maryland, but also visited Virginia, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, and Clemson during the 2021 season and made another visit to Virginia on Saturday.

Gideon Davidson (Class of 2025)

5'11", 185 pounds - running back - Lynchburg, Virginia

Davidson holds offers from Virginia, Penn State, South Carolina, and Liberty.

Cooper Young (Class of 2023)

6'5", 280 pounds - offensive lineman - Downingtown, Pennsylvania

Young holds offers from Virginia, Pittsburgh, Maryland, and West Virginia.

Cal Grubbs (Class of 2023)

6'4", 290 pounds - offensive lineman - Maryville, Tennessee

Grubbs holds offers from Virginia, Ole Miss, East Carolina, Eastern Kentucky, and Tennessee Tech.

Tavorian Copeland (Class of 2023)

6'4", 193 pounds - linebacker/safety - Appomattox County, Virginia

Virginia was the first school to make a DI offer to Copeland on December 10th.

Logan Howland (Class of 2023)

6'7", 250 pounds - tight end/defensive end - Westfield, New Jersey

Howland holds offers from Virginia and Maryland, but schools like Penn State, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, Illinois, West Virginia, and Rutgers have also expressed interest.

Hopefully, UVA fans will get a chance to see many of these talented athletes suit up in the orange and blue at Scott Stadium in the future.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Miami Heat Expected to Sign Kyle Guy to Two-Way Contract

No. 7 Virginia Women's Tennis Sweeps Marshall and Longwood

No. 1 UVA Women's Swim & Dive Dominates Virginia Tech

Michigan State DE Jack Camper Transfers to Virginia

Watch: Joey Blount Makes Game-Winning Interception in Hula Bowl

Air Force DBs Coach Curome Cox Joins Virginia Football Coaching Staff