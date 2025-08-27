Report: Virginia and North Carolina Are Attractive To Both The SEC and Big Ten In Conference Expansion
Conference realignment talk before the first full weekend of college football season?
Apparently.
Most realignment talk has been put to the side (thankfully), though there is plenty of speculation about what the future holds for each of the power four conferences. The SEC and Big Ten seemed destined to continue to run the sport and add teams to their leagues and one of those teams seems likely to be Virginia. The Cavaliers have been rumored as a potential target in expansion and On3 Sports college football insider Brett McMurphy said as much today.
Virginia a target of the Big Ten and SEC?
It is not crazy at all to think that UVA is going to be a target for the two major conferences in college football and here is what McMurphy had to say about that today during an appearance on "Andy and Ari On3":
"I don't know about you guys but I am surprised neither of you said 24. I think we are going to be 20 or 24 with the SEC and the Big Ten and the question is what is going on with the Big 12 and the ACC and are they going to be allowed to be a part of that group? I think it is very clear, if you want to speculate recklessly, about who it will be. After I reported that this morning, I immediately got a text from someone within the SEC and basically said what I have been thinking. It is North Carolina and Virginia will be highly contested between both conferences and where they end up, nobody knows, it is impossible to say, but I do think that they are the most attractive to both leagues. We will have to wait and see what happens, five years is a long time, two years is way but year speculate recklessly."
Why Virginia?
Like McMurphy said, this is just speculation and that is all that it is going to be for now, but the next wave of realignment is not that far away and it is clear to see why both North Carolina and Virginia are going to be coveted targets in that scenario.
Virginia has elite programs in a number of sports and is one of the top academic instituitions in the country. While football is the most important sport when it comes to finances, there is plenty of room to grow there from Virginia and if given in the SEC or Big Ten, I expect it to be better than what is currently being put out there. The basketball and baseball programs are seeking a return to elite status this upcoming season under their new head coaches.
UVA was also 12th in the directors cup standings.
Points in the Directors’ Cup standings are awarded by a school’s NCAA postseason finish in 19 sports, four of which must be men’s and women’s basketball, baseball and volleyball.
“This year brought significant change and challenges, yet we continued to excel in both competition and the classroom,” Virginia Director of Athletics Carla Williams said. “Our student-athletes, coaches, and staff consistently performed at the highest level, representing themselves and the University of Virginia with honor, integrity, and unwavering dedication. Their hard work is the foundation of our sustained excellence, and we are truly grateful for the privilege of representing this remarkable institution.”
In addition, men’s indoor track and field tied for sixth, women’s golf finished eighth and field hockey and men’s tennis each advanced to the NCAA quarterfinals and rowing placed 10th. Women’s cross country finished 14th at the NCAA Championships, while men’s soccer, women’s tennis and women’s lacrosse advanced to the NCAA Tournament round of 16. Men’s cross country finished 21st at the NCAA Championships and women’s soccer, softball, men’s swimming and diving, men’s and women’s outdoor track and field, women’s indoor track and field made NCAA postseason appearances. Wrestling advanced four wrestlers to the NCAA Championships for the second straight year.
UVA captured three Atlantic Coast Conference championships during the year and its 98 conference titles since the spring of 2002 are the most of any ACC school during that time. In 2024-25, UVA claimed its sixth straight women’s swimming and diving league title, men’s golf earned its first ACC championship and women’s outdoor track and field won its first conference title since 1987.
Individually, Gretchen Walsh was named the Honda Sport Award winner for Swimming & Diving for the second straight year. Walsh earned Division I Women’s Swimmer of the Year honors by the College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America’s (CSCAA) and was selected as the recipient of the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Steve Guback Sportsperson of the Year Award. Walsh (50 Free, 100 Free, 100 Fly, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay), Claire Curzan (100 Back, 200 Back, 200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay), Alex Walsh (100 Breast, 400 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay, 400 Medley Relay), Anna Moesch (200 Free Relay, 400 Free Relay, 400 Medley Relay) and Maxine Parker (200 Medley Relay, 200 Free Relay) earned gold medals at the 2025 NCAA Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships.
The Virginia men’s distance medley relay (DMR) team of Wes Porter, Alex Sherman, Conor Murphy and Gary Martin won the first NCAA title in the indoor DMR in program history, breaking the meet record and facility record crossing the line in 9:15.12. Women's tennis seniors Elaine Chervinsky and Mélodie Collard won the 2024-25 NCAA Doubles Championship
Todd DeSorbo (women’s swimming), Sara O’Leary (women’s tennis) and Bowen Sargent (men’s golf) earned ACC Coach of the Year honors. DeSorbo earned Women’s Division I Swim Coach of the Year, Vin Lañanna was named the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) Southeast Region Men's Coach of the Year and Ria Scott (women’s golf), Andres Pedroso (men’s tennis) and Sargent earned region coach of the year honors. Steve Garland was inducted into the Virginia Chapter National Wrestling Hall of Fame in recognition of his dedication to the sport.
Who knows what happens in the future, but Virginia has plenty of reason to think they are going to be a part of what happens with the SEC and Big Ten.
Let's see what happens.