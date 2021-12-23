Publish date:
Watch: Tony Elliott Addresses UVA Fans at Virginia-Clemson Basketball Game
Virginia's new head football coach spoke to the crowd at John Paul Jones Arena during the UVA men's basketball game against Clemson on Wednesday night
New Virginia football head coach Tony Elliott addressed UVA fans at the Virginia men's basketball game against Clemson on Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.
Fittingly, Elliott was first introduced to UVA basketball on a night when the Cavaliers were hosting Clemson, where Elliott coached for the last ten years and played football from 2000-2003.
Read more from Cavaliers Now
Virginia Football Bowl Game Roster Update: No Opt-Outs
Read More
Virginia Makes Top Six for 2023 Five-Star London Johnson
Kate Douglass Medals Five Times, Virginia Swimmers Take Home Eight Medals at the FINA World Championships
Tony Elliott UVA Football Contract Breakdown
Virginia Football Sets Two-Game Series with Indiana
Virginia Football Coaches Targeted for Open Spots on Other Coaching Staffs