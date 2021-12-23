Skip to main content
    December 23, 2021
    Watch: Tony Elliott Addresses UVA Fans at Virginia-Clemson Basketball Game

    Virginia's new head football coach spoke to the crowd at John Paul Jones Arena during the UVA men's basketball game against Clemson on Wednesday night
    New Virginia football head coach Tony Elliott addressed UVA fans at the Virginia men's basketball game against Clemson on Wednesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.

    Fittingly, Elliott was first introduced to UVA basketball on a night when the Cavaliers were hosting Clemson, where Elliott coached for the last ten years and played football from 2000-2003. 

