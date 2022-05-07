UVA Alum Denny McCarthy in Third Place at Wells Fargo Championship After Two Rounds

Virginia alum Denny McCarthy is relishing the opportunity to play on the PGA Tour in front of friends and family at the Wells Fargo Championship. Through the first 36 holes of play, McCarthy is tied for third place at six under par.

The tournament is being held at TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm in Potomac, Maryland, just 15 minutes from McCarthy's hometown of Rockville, Maryland.

"It felt like a Sunday a little bit, honestly. I think that's only a good thing, I felt really comfortable," McCarthy said of the crowds following him on Thursday and Friday. "If I'm in that spot on Sunday, I got a little taste of it today, honestly. There was a decent amount of people following and I could feel the energy. I think that's only going to bode well for me."

McCarthy gave the home crowd plenty to cheer for, especially in the first round on Thursday as he turned in a five-under-par 65 through the first 18 holes. He then shot -1 on Friday to bring him to -6 overall, tied for third and trailing leader Jason Day (-10) by just four strokes heading into Saturday's third round.

McCarthy enjoyed a decorated collegiate career at Virginia, finishing in the top 10 at the ACC Championship on three occasions and earning All-America honors twice before graduating in 2015 with a degree in anthropology.

Although still seeking his first PGA Tour victory, McCarthy has been rising up the ranks of professional golf and currently owns a FedEx Cup ranking of 49. McCarthy has two top ten finishes so far in the 2021-2022 season: tying for tenth at the RSM Classic and tying for sixth-place at American Express.

This week, McCarthy also had the chance to catch up with fellow UVA alum, former Virginia men's basketball star, and current Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill. McCarthy showed off his impressive jump shot at Washington's practice facility and then attempted to help Gill with his putting game.

Denny McCarthy is set to tee off his third round at the Wells Fargo Championship on Saturday at 12:29pm. The tournament can be watched on TV on the Golf Channel from 1-3pm and then on CBS from 3-6pm, but it can be streamed all day on ESPN+.

