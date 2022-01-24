Skip to main content
Baseball America Ranks Virginia No. 5 in Preseason Poll

Baseball America Ranks Virginia No. 5 in Preseason Poll

UVA was ranked No. 5 in the Baseball America Preseason Top 25 for the second season in a row

Photo courtesy of Steven Branscombe/USA TODAY Sports

UVA was ranked No. 5 in the Baseball America Preseason Top 25 for the second season in a row

For the second season in a row, Virginia baseball is ranked No. 5 in the Baseball America Preseason Top 25 poll. 

UVA is coming off of the program's fifth College World Series appearance last June. The Cavaliers are ranked No. 5 in the Baseball American preseason poll, No. 24 in the Collegiate Baseball preseason poll, but are unranked in the D1 Baseball preseason poll.

See the full top 25 rankings for each poll here: 

College Baseball Preseason Top 25 Polls

Baseball AmericaCollegiate BaseballD1 Baseball

1. Texas

1. Texas

1. Texas

2. Vanderbilt

2. Vanderbilt

2. Arkansas

3. Mississippi State

3. LSU

3. Vanderbilt

4. Notre Dame

4. Texas Tech

4. Mississippi State

5. Virginia

5. Stanford

5. Ole Miss

6. Florida

6. Florida

6. Stanford

7. Stanford

7. Oklahoma State

7. Oklahoma State

8. Arkansas

8. East Carolina

8. LSU

9. Ole Miss

9. Mississippi State

9. Florida

10. LSU

10. Notre Dame

10. NC State

11. Oregon State

11. Georgia Tech

11. Florida State

12. Florida State

12. Florida State

12. East Carolina

13. Arizona

13. TCU

13. Notre Dame

14. Georgia

14. UC Irvine

14. Texas Tech

15. East Carolina

15. Louisiana Tech

15. Arizona

16. NC State

16. Central Michigan

16. Georgia

17. Tennessee

17. UC Santa Barbara

17. TCU

18. UC Irvine

18. UCLA

18. Oregon State

19. Oklahoma State

19. Ole Miss

19. Tennessee

20. Nebraska

20. Arkansas

20. UC Irvine

21. Georgia Tech

21. Oregon

21. Georgia Tech

22. UCLA

22. Arizona

22. Dallas Baptist

23. Texas Tech

23. Miami

23. Duke

24. Old Dominion

24. Virginia

24. Long Beach State

25. Miami

25. North Carolina

25. Miami

Virginia begins its 2022 season on Friday, February 18th against Bellarmine in the Jerry Bryson Classic in Boiling Springs, North Carolina. UVA will also play Gardner-Webb and NJIT in Boiling Springs before returning to Charlottesville for the home opener on February 22nd against VMI. 

Virginia Cavaliers baseball
