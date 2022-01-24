Baseball America Ranks Virginia No. 5 in Preseason Poll

For the second season in a row, Virginia baseball is ranked No. 5 in the Baseball America Preseason Top 25 poll.

UVA is coming off of the program's fifth College World Series appearance last June. The Cavaliers are ranked No. 5 in the Baseball American preseason poll, No. 24 in the Collegiate Baseball preseason poll, but are unranked in the D1 Baseball preseason poll.

See the full top 25 rankings for each poll here:

Baseball America Collegiate Baseball D1 Baseball 1. Texas 1. Texas 1. Texas 2. Vanderbilt 2. Vanderbilt 2. Arkansas 3. Mississippi State 3. LSU 3. Vanderbilt 4. Notre Dame 4. Texas Tech 4. Mississippi State 5. Virginia 5. Stanford 5. Ole Miss 6. Florida 6. Florida 6. Stanford 7. Stanford 7. Oklahoma State 7. Oklahoma State 8. Arkansas 8. East Carolina 8. LSU 9. Ole Miss 9. Mississippi State 9. Florida 10. LSU 10. Notre Dame 10. NC State 11. Oregon State 11. Georgia Tech 11. Florida State 12. Florida State 12. Florida State 12. East Carolina 13. Arizona 13. TCU 13. Notre Dame 14. Georgia 14. UC Irvine 14. Texas Tech 15. East Carolina 15. Louisiana Tech 15. Arizona 16. NC State 16. Central Michigan 16. Georgia 17. Tennessee 17. UC Santa Barbara 17. TCU 18. UC Irvine 18. UCLA 18. Oregon State 19. Oklahoma State 19. Ole Miss 19. Tennessee 20. Nebraska 20. Arkansas 20. UC Irvine 21. Georgia Tech 21. Oregon 21. Georgia Tech 22. UCLA 22. Arizona 22. Dallas Baptist 23. Texas Tech 23. Miami 23. Duke 24. Old Dominion 24. Virginia 24. Long Beach State 25. Miami 25. North Carolina 25. Miami

Virginia begins its 2022 season on Friday, February 18th against Bellarmine in the Jerry Bryson Classic in Boiling Springs, North Carolina. UVA will also play Gardner-Webb and NJIT in Boiling Springs before returning to Charlottesville for the home opener on February 22nd against VMI.

