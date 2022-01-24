Baseball America Ranks Virginia No. 5 in Preseason Poll
For the second season in a row, Virginia baseball is ranked No. 5 in the Baseball America Preseason Top 25 poll.
UVA is coming off of the program's fifth College World Series appearance last June. The Cavaliers are ranked No. 5 in the Baseball American preseason poll, No. 24 in the Collegiate Baseball preseason poll, but are unranked in the D1 Baseball preseason poll.
See the full top 25 rankings for each poll here:
|Baseball America
|Collegiate Baseball
|D1 Baseball
1. Texas
1. Texas
1. Texas
2. Vanderbilt
2. Vanderbilt
2. Arkansas
3. Mississippi State
3. LSU
3. Vanderbilt
4. Notre Dame
4. Texas Tech
4. Mississippi State
5. Virginia
5. Stanford
5. Ole Miss
6. Florida
6. Florida
6. Stanford
7. Stanford
7. Oklahoma State
7. Oklahoma State
8. Arkansas
8. East Carolina
8. LSU
9. Ole Miss
9. Mississippi State
9. Florida
10. LSU
10. Notre Dame
10. NC State
11. Oregon State
11. Georgia Tech
11. Florida State
12. Florida State
12. Florida State
12. East Carolina
13. Arizona
13. TCU
13. Notre Dame
14. Georgia
14. UC Irvine
14. Texas Tech
15. East Carolina
15. Louisiana Tech
15. Arizona
16. NC State
16. Central Michigan
16. Georgia
17. Tennessee
17. UC Santa Barbara
17. TCU
18. UC Irvine
18. UCLA
18. Oregon State
19. Oklahoma State
19. Ole Miss
19. Tennessee
20. Nebraska
20. Arkansas
20. UC Irvine
21. Georgia Tech
21. Oregon
21. Georgia Tech
22. UCLA
22. Arizona
22. Dallas Baptist
23. Texas Tech
23. Miami
23. Duke
24. Old Dominion
24. Virginia
24. Long Beach State
25. Miami
25. North Carolina
25. Miami
Virginia begins its 2022 season on Friday, February 18th against Bellarmine in the Jerry Bryson Classic in Boiling Springs, North Carolina. UVA will also play Gardner-Webb and NJIT in Boiling Springs before returning to Charlottesville for the home opener on February 22nd against VMI.
