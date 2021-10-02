UVA Cross Country Competes in Joe Piane Invitational at Notre Dame

October 2, 2021
Freshman Jacob Hunter finished runner-up in the Men’s Open Five Mile at the Joe Piane Invitational on Friday
Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

The UVA cross country team competed in the Joe Piane Invitational at Notre Dame on Friday. Both the men’s and women’s teams ran against 56 other schools in six total races at the event, which took place at the Fighting Irish Burke Golf Course in South Bend, Indiana.

The Virginia men’s team finished 21st and the Virginia women’s team placed 22nd.

Freshman Jacob Hunter had the top finish on the day for the Hoos, finishing second in the Men’s Open 5 Mile with a time of 24:58.0. Fellow freshman Kevin Carlson placed 17th with a time of 25:36.3. Hunter and Carlson notched top-20 finishes in a race that featured 128 runners.

Junior Rohann Asfaw recorded a time of 23:55.8 in the Men’s Blue 5 Mile, good for 16th place out of 176 total runners.

On the women’s side, junior Helena Lindsay finished 67th out of 192 runners in the Women’s Blue 5k with a time of 17:14.2.

Freshman Ellie Desmond placed 86th out of 168 total runners in the Women’s Open 5k with a time of 19:19.1. 

The Fighting Irish Burke Golf Course will also be the site of the ACC Championships on October 29th.

Up next, UVA will be back in action on October 15th as the Hoos host the XC23 Invitational at Panorama Farms in Earlysville. 

