Skip to main content
UVA Field Hockey Downs Duke 3-2 for Fifth-Straight Win

Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics

UVA Field Hockey Downs Duke 3-2 for Fifth-Straight Win

The Cavaliers scored three goals in the second quarter to take down the Blue Devils on Friday in Durham

The Virginia field hockey team is on a roll. 

The Cavaliers went down to Durham on Friday evening and, behind three second-quarter goals from three separate goal scorers, defeated No. 25 Duke 3-2 as No. 6 Virginia picked up its fifth-straight win over a ranked opponent. 

UVA outshot Duke 6-0 in the opening period, but the first quarter transpired with no goals scored. Early in the second quarter, freshman Daniela Mendez-Trendler swept in a goal off of a feed from Annie McDonough to make it 1-0. The true freshman Mendez-Trendler has been on fire lately with four goals in the last three matches. 

Duke would respond just a few minutes later with a goal from Hannah Miller off of a penalty corner to tie the match back up at one goal apiece. But, it would take less than a minute for the Cavaliers to regain their lead. 

Meghen Hengerer and Annie McDonough set up a shot on a penalty corner for Noa Boterman, who took a solid strike and found the back of the cage to put UVA back in front 2-1. 

The second-quarter scoring flurry continued for the Cavaliers very late in the half. An initial try off of a penalty corner was saved by Duke, but the rebound came right to Laura Janssen, who knocked it in with just 13 seconds left in the first half to give Virginia a commanding 3-1 lead heading into halftime. 

Duke would apply some pressure on UVA in the third quarter as Issy Carey converted a penalty stroke to pull the Blue Devils back to within one. The Cavaliers had to earn the win, but the defense got the job done to seal the 3-2 victory.

Although it was just a one-goal margin of victory, Virginia dominated in every major stat category in the box score. Shots were 18-4 in favor of the Cavaliers, including an 11-2 edge in shots on goal, and Virginia had 10 corners as compared to just one for Duke. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Virginia's fifth-consecutive win improves UVA's record to 8-3 overall and 3-1 in ACC play. The Cavaliers will look to make it six in a row against Miami (Ohio) on Sunday at 1pm back in Charlottesville. 

To stay up to date on all Virginia Cavaliers sports news, follow CavaliersNow on social media:

Facebook: @CavaliersNow
Twitter: @CavaliersNowFN

Latest Virginia Cavaliers news and storylines

Reports: Virginia Basketball to Scrimmage Two Major Conference Opponents

What the ESPN FPI Says About Virginia's Chances Against Louisville

Virginia Football vs. Louisville | Game Preview, Score Prediction

UVA Women's Soccer Stonewalled in Frustrating Loss to No. 3 Florida State

Virginia Offers 2024 Four-Star Point Guard

Stat Comparison: Virginia vs. Louisville

Virginia men's basketball head coach Tony Bennett
Basketball

Reports: Virginia Basketball to Scrimmage Two Major Conference Opponents

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers quarterback Brennan Armstrong (5) against the Louisville Cardinals during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 34-33.
Football

What the ESPN FPI Says About Virginia's Chances Against Louisville

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Keytaon Thompson (99) runs the ball against the Louisville Cardinals during the first half at Cardinal Stadium. Virginia defeated Louisville 34-33.
Football

Virginia Football vs. Louisville | Game Preview, Score Prediction

By Matt Newton
Virginia women's soccer forward Haley Hopkins dribbles against Florida State at Klockner Stadium.
All Sports

UVA Women's Soccer Stonewalled in Frustrating Loss to No. 3 Florida State

By Matt Newton
Four-star point guard Daniel Freitag has picked up an offer from Virginia.
Basketball

Virginia Offers 2024 Four-Star Point Guard

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers defenders Nick Jackson and Antonio celebrate after making a defensive stop against the Louisville Cardinals.
Football

Stat Comparison: Virginia vs. Louisville

By Matt Newton
Virginia men's soccer defenseman Paul Wiese and Virginia women's soccer forward Meredith McDermott
All Sports

Virginia Soccer Teams Set for Top 5 ACC Showdowns at Klockner

By Matt Newton
Virginia Cavaliers wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (3) runs the ball against Louisville Cardinals linebacker C.J. Avery (9) during the first quarter at Cardinal Stadium.
Football

Louisville Report's Matthew McGavic Previews Virginia-Louisville

By Matt Newton