UVA Golf Teams Notch Top Tournament Finishes

Chris Fosdick became the first Cavalier to win a tournament championship since 2018 at the Hamptons Intercollegiate

It was a banner day for the Virginia Cavaliers golf program, as both the men’s and women’s golf teams brought home podium finishes at tournaments on Tuesday.

The Virginia men’s golf team finished tied for first with Northwestern and Georgia Tech at -4 at the Hamptons Intercollegiate at the Maidstone Golf Club in East Hampton, New York.

Sophomore Chris Fosdick shot a career-best 7-under 209 over 54 holes to win the individual event, edging Georgia Tech’s Ross Steelman by one stroke. Fosdick and Steelman were in a league of their own with five strokes separating Steelman from the next closest golfer on the leaderboard.

Fosdick shot a 74 in the first round, a 68 in the second round, and then a 67 in the final round. The sophomore from Middlefield, Connecticut birdied eight holes in the final round, including five consecutive birdies from the 13th through 17th holes. Fosdick became the first Cavalier to win a tournament championship since 2018, when Thomas Walsh won the 2018 Inverness Intercollegiate.

Junior Pietro Bovari and freshman Deven Patel finished tied for 10th with two other golfers at +2. Senior Sam Jung finished tied for 14th, sophomore George Duangmanee finished tied for 25th at +5, and senior Jack Montague finished tied for 38th at +11.

There were 72 individual golfers in the tournament representing 12 different schools.

The No. 10 UVA women’s golf team registered a second-place finish at the Windy City Collegiate Classic at Westmoreland Country Club in Wilmette, Illinois. The Hoos finished runner-up for the second straight event, having also placed second at the Wolverine Invitational on September 14th.

The Virginia Cavaliers women's golf team placed second at the Windy City Collegiate Classic. Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

UVA shot a 22-over 886 as a team over the course of the tournament, trailing first-place Stanford by eight strokes.

Three Cavaliers placed in the top ten on the individual leaderboard. Senior Riley Smyth finished fifth overall at +3, including a 3-under 69 in the final round.

Junior Virginia Bossi finished 7th at +4, while junior Celeste Valinho, who participated as an individual apart from UVA’s team score, finished 10th at +5. Amanda Sambach, Beth Lillie, and Jennifer Cleary finished 22nd, 27th, and 55th, respectively.

There were 84 individual golfers in the tournament representing 15 different schools, including six teams ranked in the Golfweek Top 20.

The UVA women’s golf team will next play at the Jackson T. Stephens Cup in Roland, Arkansas from October 18th-20th. The Virginia men’s golf team plays at the Golf Club of Georgia Invitational in Alpharetta, Georgia from October 22nd-24th.

