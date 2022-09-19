Skip to main content
Four-Star Davin Cosby Sets Decision Date, Virginia in Final Four

Davin Cosby/Tw

UVA made the final cut for 6'5" shooting guard Davin Cosby along with NC State, Alabama, and Wake Forest
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Four-star shooting guard and top UVA basketball recruiting target Davin Cosby Jr. has set a date for his college decision. Cosby will announce his commitment on Saturday, September 24th to one of four finalist schools: NC State, Alabama, Wake Forest, and Virginia. 

Cosby, a 6'5" shooting guard from Richmond, Virginia, took an official visit to UVA at the end of August and considers the Cavaliers to be his "hometown team." 

"The hometown team. Coach [Tony] Bennett wants me to come in and be that dawg," Cosby told On3's Joe Tipton. "He knows I have great energy, especially on the defensive end." 

He visited Wake Forest on July 29th, Alabama on September 3rd, and NC State this past weekend. Cosby had offers from nearly 30 programs, but cut his list to NC State, Alabama, Wake Forest, and UVA this week. 

Cosby is rated the No. 109 overall prospect in the class of 2023 on 247Sports as well as the No. 19 shooting guard in the country and the No. 7 player from the state of North Carolina, as he now attends and plays for Word of God Christian Academy in Raleigh. 

Last week, Virginia picked up a commitment from four-star Elijah Gertrude, who plays a similar position to Cosby as a combo guard. That has clearly not stopped Tony Bennett and company from pursuing Cosby, as both Bennett and associate head coach Jason Williford visited Cosby in Raleigh last week. 

There have been no crystal ball predictions registered on 247Sports and no commitment forecasts made on Rivals for Davin Cosby, who has successfully kept his recruitment under wraps thus far. 

At this point, no can really say for sure which way Cosby is leaning. What is certain, however, is that a commitment from Davin Cosby Jr. to join forces with fellow four-stars Elijah Gertrude and Blake Buchanan in UVA's recruiting class of 2023 would be a massive victory for the Cavaliers. 

Latest Virginia Basketball Recruiting News and Updates

