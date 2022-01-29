No. 6 UVA Men's Tennis Advances to ITA Kickoff Final with Sweep of Ball State

The No. 6 Virginia men's tennis team downed Ball State 4-0 on Saturday in the opening round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend at Boar's Head Sports Club.

Chris Rodesch and William Woodall began doubles competition with a 6-2 victory, then Inaki Montes and Ryan Goetz clinched the doubles point for Virginia with a 6-3 victory.

Goetz picked up UVA's first singles win with a 6-3, 6-4 victory. Jeffrey von der Schulenburg then won 6-1, 6-2 to put Virginia up 3-0. Finally, Bar Botzer clinched the 4-0 sweep for the Cavaliers with a 6-1, 6-4 win.

With the win, Virginia improves to 4-0 on the season and advances to the ITA Kickoff Final on Sunday against Georgia Tech, who advanced after defeating Middle Tennessee State 4-2 on Saturday morning. The Yellow Jackets, 2-0, sit just outside of the top 25 in the latest ITA men's tennis rankings.

The winner of Virginia and Georgia Tech's championship match on Sunday at 1pm will secure a bid to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships held February 18-21 in Seattle, Washington.

UVA will be looking to win its seventh ITA National Team Indoor Championship and first since 2017, when the Cavaliers won the event at home in Charlottesville.

