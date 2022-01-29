Skip to main content
No. 6 UVA Men's Tennis Advances to ITA Kickoff Final with Sweep of Ball State

The Cavaliers will take on Georgia Tech in the ITA Kickoff final on Sunday

Photo courtesy of Virginia Athletics Communications

The No. 6 Virginia men's tennis team downed Ball State 4-0 on Saturday in the opening round of the ITA Kickoff Weekend at Boar's Head Sports Club. 

Chris Rodesch and William Woodall began doubles competition with a 6-2 victory, then Inaki Montes and Ryan Goetz clinched the doubles point for Virginia with a 6-3 victory. 

Goetz picked up UVA's first singles win with a 6-3, 6-4 victory. Jeffrey von der Schulenburg then won 6-1, 6-2 to put Virginia up 3-0. Finally, Bar Botzer clinched the 4-0 sweep for the Cavaliers with a 6-1, 6-4 win. 

With the win, Virginia improves to 4-0 on the season and advances to the ITA Kickoff Final on Sunday against Georgia Tech, who advanced after defeating Middle Tennessee State 4-2 on Saturday morning. The Yellow Jackets, 2-0, sit just outside of the top 25 in the latest ITA men's tennis rankings. 

The winner of Virginia and Georgia Tech's championship match on Sunday at 1pm will secure a bid to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships held February 18-21 in Seattle, Washington. 

UVA will be looking to win its seventh ITA National Team Indoor Championship and first since 2017, when the Cavaliers won the event at home in Charlottesville. 

Virginia Cavaliers men's tennis
