Matt Moore Selected Fourth Overall by the Archers in Premier Lacrosse League Draft

Virginia fifth year attackman Matt Moore has been selected with the fourth overall pick in the first round of the 2022 Premier Lacrosse League Draft by the Archers Lacrosse Club.

Moore reunites with a former UVA teammate in long stick midfielder Jared Conners. Moore and Conners won multiple national championships at Virginia in 2019 and 2021. The Archers will have three UVA alums on the roster, as Moore joins Conners and former Virginia goalie and 2011 National Champion Adam Ghitelman.

Moore was taken with the fourth overall selection behind Maryland's Logan Wisnauskas, North Carolina's Chris Gray, and Notre Dame's Arden Cohen.

Top four picks in 2022 Premier Lacrosse League College Draft:

Chrome - Logan Wisnauskas (Maryland) Atlas - Chris Gray (North Carolina) Redwoods - Arden Cohen (Notre Dame) Archers - Matt Moore (Virginia)

Moore is UVA's program leader in career-points scored with 271 points on 140 goals and 130 assists. He recorded 46 goals and 43 assists in the 2019 season, becoming the first Cavalier in program history to have a season with at least 40 goals and 40 assists. Moore led Virginia to back-to-back national championships, posting four goals and an assist in the title game against Yale in 2019 and four goals and two assists in the national championship against Maryland in 2021.

With Moore joining the ranks of the Premier Lacrosse League, there are now 11 Virginia alums currently on PLL rosters:

Archers : attackman Matt Moore , long stick midfielder Jared Conners , and goalie Adam Ghitelman

: attackman , long stick midfielder , and goalie Atlas : attackman Mark Cockerton , midfielder Dox Aitken , and goalie Alex Rode

: attackman , midfielder , and goalie Cannons : defenseman Scott Hooper

: defenseman Redwoods : attackman Charlie Bertrand and defensive midfielder Patrick Harbeson

: attackman and defensive midfielder Waterdogs : midfielder Ryan Conrad

: midfielder Whipsnakes : attackman Zed Williams

The 2022 Premier Lacrosse League season begins June 4th in Albany, New York.

See more Virginia men's lacrosse news and content: Virginia Men's Lacrosse on Sports Illustrated

See more Virginia sports news and content: Virginia Cavaliers on Sports Illustrated

Read more from Cavaliers Now

Chris Glaser Signs With Kansas City Chiefs

Virginia's Rachel Clark Named ACC Women's Lacrosse Freshman of the Year

Reports: ACC Considering Elimination of Divisions

UVA Women's Lacrosse Keeps Tournament Streak Alive, Will Face USC in NCAA First Round

Virginia Set to Play at No. 8 Brown in NCAA Men's Lacrosse Tournament

UVA Women’s Tennis Sweeps Princeton, Advances to NCAA Super Regional

Four-Star Quarterback Dante Reno Set to Visit UVA Football