    • October 9, 2021
    UVA Volleyball Outmatched by No. 18 Georgia Tech 3-0

    Photo courtesy of Matt Riley/Virginia Athletics Communications

    UVA Volleyball Outmatched by No. 18 Georgia Tech 3-0

    The Cavaliers struggled to keep up as the Yellow Jackets won in straight sets
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The Virginia volleyball team dropped its third consecutive ACC game with a straight-set loss to Georgia Tech on Friday night at Memorial Gymnasium.

    The Yellow Jackets won six of the first eight points of the match and never looked back, leading wire-to-wire in each set. Virginia kept up in the first and second set, but could never quite catch up. Georgia Tech won the first set 25-19 and the second 25-18.

    The Yellow Jackets ran away with the third set 25-8, using a 16-3 run to clinch the set and the match.

    Georgia Tech registered a .267 hitting percentage and had 44 total kills and 50 digs.

    Junior outside hitter Jayna Francis led the Hoos with seven kills. Brooklyn Borum added 5 kills and 4 digs and Grace Turner had five kills and five digs. Kristen Leland recorded 15 digs and Ashley Le had 10 assists.

    With the loss, Virginia drops to 8-7 overall and 1-4 in the ACC.

    Still in search of a second ACC victory, Virginia will stay at home to face Clemson on Sunday at 1pm. 

