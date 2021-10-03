UVA Volleyball Defeated by Duke in ACC Home Opener

The Cavaliers suffered their second consecutive loss by straight sets at the hands of the Blue Devils on Sunday at Mem Gym

The Virginia volleyball team hosted Duke in its ACC home opener on Sunday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium.

The Cavaliers played the Blue Devils close, especially in a tight second set, but Duke prevailed over Virginia 25-17, 25-23, 25-20.

UVA started off strong, winning six of nine points to start the match, including two kills by Mary Shaffer and one by Brooklyn Borum, who led the Hoos with 9 kills and 7 digs. With the first set tied at 11, however, the Blue Devils rattled off seven consecutive points to take a commanding lead and went on to win the opening set 25-17.

Virginia had 29 kills in the match at a hitting percentage of .098, as compared to Duke with 38 kills on a .220 hitting percentage.

The second set was very close from start to finish, with neither team having a lead of more than three points. Duke recorded three points in a row to go up 23-20, but the Cavaliers responded with a 3-0 run of their own behind a block and a kill by Alana Walker. Duke then took the next two points to take the second set.

Alana Walker and Abby Tadder both had four blocks in the match. Ashley Le added 13 assists.

Once again, the Hoos kept up with the Blue Devils for most of the third set and trailed by just one point at 19-18. But, Duke won six of the next eight points to clinch the set and the match.

With the loss, Virginia falls to 8-6 overall and 1-2 in the ACC. The Hoos will look to get back to .500 in ACC play when they host Georgia Tech on Friday at 7pm.

