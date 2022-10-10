UVA Volleyball Falls at Georgia Tech and Clemson, Still Winless in ACC Play

Virginia volleyball (8-9, 0-6 ACC) remained winless in ACC play with losses to Georgia Tech and Clemson on the road this weekend.

Friday (10/7) - Georgia Tech 3, Virginia 0

The Cavaliers opened the weekend with a tough loss to No. 10 Georgia Tech, falling 25-27, 11-25, 21-25 in Atlanta.

The first set was tightly contested, with the teams trading points. The Cavaliers had a chance to take the set leading 25-24, but then Georgia Tech responded with three straight points to take the set. The Yellow Jackets hit .545 in the second set compared to the Cavaliers only hitting .045, leading to an easy win for Georgia Tech. Virginia had a 20-18 lead in the third set as the team looked to extend the match, but Georgia Tech put together a 7-1 run to close out the match.

Grace Turner had a team leading 10 kills, but she also had 13 errors on 37 swings and had an unusually low hitting percentage. Gabby Easton was the primary setter in this match and finished with 22 assists, four aces, three blocks, and six digs. Heyli Velasquez finished with eight digs in the match.

Sunday (10/9) - Clemson 3, Virginia 1

In the second away match of the weekend, the Cavaliers fell 25-22, 19-25, 14-25, 23-25 to the Clemson Tigers.

UVA used a .323 hitting percentage to take set one, highlighted by a Brooklyn Borum kill to end it. From there, Clemson only trailed 1-0 to start the second set, going on early runs in sets two, three, and four to force the Cavaliers to fight from behind. In the fourth set, the Cavaliers fought off three match points thanks to an Abby Tadder kill and two team blocks, but then the Tigers finished the match before the Cavaliers could tie it up.

Abby Tadder had ten kills with a .318 hitting percentage to pace the Cavaliers, and she added six blocks and two aces. Heyli Velasquez made her time count on the court this weekend, registering 10 digs and two aces in this match. Gabby Easton had a double-double with 33 assists and ten digs in her second match as a six rotation setter.

The Cavaliers will return home to face Florida State and Miami next weekend, still seeking their first conference victory.

